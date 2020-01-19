Gasparino: Bloomberg Plans to Spend $2 Billion on Trump

Democratic presidential candidate and former mayor of New York, Mike Bloomberg, is ready to spend $ 2 billion on himself or another democratic candidate to beat President Donald Trump in the 2020 presidential election, campaign officials working with Charles Gasparino and Lydia Moynihan from Fox Business spoke.

Bloomberg, a billionaire, has already spent nearly $ 200 million on his campaign – and he just started racing in late November. Activist and CEO Tom Steyer spent $ 124 million, and former Mayor of South Bend, Indiana, Pete Buttigieg finished third with $ 22.9 million.

“Nobody can imagine what Mike is spending or will be spending,” Alan Patricof, head of venture capital firm Greycroft Partners and a prominent Democratic Party fundraiser, told Fox. “He has a huge war chest.”

Bloomberg has net worth of just over $ 59 billion.

In the meantime, President Donald Trump’s campaign and related groups have spent over $ 40 million on ads, with most of the money being spent on digital ads.

In most democratic polls, Bloomberg ranks fifth behind Joe Biden, Bernie Sanders, Elizabeth Warren, and Buttigieg, making him promising for being a Democrat.

But one of his goals is to get Trump under the skin – a reason why he spent $ 10 million on a Super Bowl ad against Trump.

By “leading the fight to Trump, the ad is part of Mike’s strategy to launch a national campaign that focuses on states that vote in general elections, parts of the country that are often overlooked,” said Michael Frazier , Spokesman for the Bloomberg campaign, told the New York Times in early January.

© 2020 Newsmax. All rights reserved.