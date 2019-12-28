Gas stations at Montreal Airport vote for New Year's strike in Montreal

Loading...

By Canadian Press staff

Published on December 28, 2019

Updated December 28, 2019 at 2:20 p.m.

Airline fueling at Trudeau and Mirabel airports in Montreal could stop working on New Year's Day, which would likely disrupt busy travel.

The International Association of Machinists and Aerospace Workers states that its members have voted 99 percent for a strike unless a new contract has been signed with their employer.

The approximately 100 unionized employees of Swissport Canada also rejected a provisional contract in a vote on Friday evening.

The mediation took place on Saturday afternoon, with salaries and work-life balance being the main issues between the employer and the employees who had not had a contract since August.

Swissport Canada is the only fuel supplier for airlines operating from Trudeau and Mirabel airports.

The employees at risk of strike include tank personnel, machinists, dispatchers, maintenance staff and mechanics.

