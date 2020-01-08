Loading...

Elon Musk dances funny, Nissan calls his four-wheel drive setup with two motors and talks to interesting discussions about the German car sales. All of that and more in The Morning Shift for January 8, 2020.

1st course: Why gas stations across the country are in a hurry to add credit card readers to pumps

I recently noticed that I had to “dip” or “swipe” cards at gas stations much less than ever, and a recent Detroit News story seems to explain why. According to the news site, Visa and Mastercard declined to postpone a deadline for gas stations to attach credit card chip readers to pumps. If this deadline is not met, fuel traders could face a heavy financial burden if there is a safety compromise. From the news site:

US gas stations are upgrading their fuel pumps to accept chip-based credit and debit cards after Visa Inc. and Mastercard Inc. rejected an application to postpone an upcoming deadline for completion.

From October, station operators who have not upgraded their pumps will be liable for card fraud that occurs in their company.

The story goes a little bit into the cost that retailers could pay to write

Non-upgrading fuel retailers could face costs of up to $ 201,000 per store over the next seven years, Conexxus says. The group expects the fuel industry to suffer $ 451 million in card fraud in 2020 alone.

“There will be quite a surprise in October,” said Laura Townsend, senior vice president of the Merchant Advisory Group, in an interview. “People who have tried to switch to EMC will not be able to because of things beyond their control. But they will see a significant surge in losses either in October or shortly after, because we know fraudsters will find the weakest link. “

Historically, this shift to chips in the U.S. has been a long time coming, starting with the 2015 deadline set by Visa and Mastercard. But fuel sellers were able to get extensions because of the high cost of the transition. According to the Detroit News, the work would have “cost over $ 3.9 billion.”

The story refers to a 2019 Conexxus survey, an organization that defines itself as a “nonprofit, member-owned technology organization dedicated to developing and implementing standards, technology innovations, and advocacy for the convenience store and oil market ” describes. Almost 70 percent of convenience store owners who responded to this survey have not yet converted external pumps to the new chip readers, according to Detroit News.

What is the problem? Well, the CEO of Gas Pos, a seller of point-of-sale systems for fuel pumps, told Detroit News that the industry was “massively underprepared” and lacked technicians and inventory. The Conexxus survey discusses other topics, with the Detroit News writing:

In the Conexxus survey, more than half of the participants mentioned a lack of available software because the chip technology was not fully implemented, while around 15% indicated a lack of hardware. The convenience industry accuses Visa and Mastercard of not consulting them when setting deadlines.

Visa and Mastercard, which declined an appeal to delay the installation of chip readers, said the following:

“We believe that expanding chip technology to fuel pumps is an important step in protecting businesses and consumers who want to pay safely and conveniently,” Visa said. Mastercard said EMV technology is well received and fraud rates are being lowered.

See the full story for more information. Also read “Another reason not to pay for gasoline at the pump” from our sister site Lifehacker, as it deals with the security concerns of the traditional magnetic stripe system in more detail.

2nd gear: Nissan presents a new electric four-wheel drive setup with two motors

The Consumer Electronics Show in Las Vegas is underway and automakers are showing new and exciting (and in some cases crazy and nonsensical) technologies to fill the journalists’ columns with the press.

These automakers include Nissan, which yesterday announced a two-motor, four-wheel drive system called “e-4ORCE” (Nissan says it was pronounced “e-force” for you, not “e-four-orce”) curious).

Details are pretty rare and the photo below seems to be the only hardware picture available. It only shows an electric drive module on each axle and some force vectors, which imply that a kind of torque vector strategy runs on each differential.

According to Autoblog, this will be Nissan’s first all-wheel drive electric powertrain setup and will find its way into a production version of the Ariya crossover concept that was shown at the Tokyo Motor Show last fall.

Last fall, Nissan showed off its twin-engine Leaf EV prototype with all-wheel drive for the first time. From our story about this car:

With the installation of two powerful electric motors on the front and rear of the vehicle that generate 227 kW (304 hp), Nissan wants to enable a completely new type of vehicle control EVs go forward.

This “brand new way of controlling vehicles” is now e-4ORCE, as Nissan describes in its latest press release, in a PR-like way that fails to mention interesting technical details:

The technology was drawn from lessons learned from the development of the ATTESA E-TS torque distribution system of the Nissan GT-R and the intelligent 4X4 system of the Nissan Patrol. The engineers have developed e-4ORCE technology to control the performance and braking performance of electric vehicles smoothly and stably.

Unprecedented driving comfort is the result of the ability of e-4ORCE technology to minimize vehicle tilt and diving. This is achieved by regeneratively braking both the front and rear engines so as not to disturb stop-and-go traffic in the city. Similarly, engine control is optimized on rough, bumpy roads and when accelerating to maintain driving comfort by minimizing irregular movements.

The e-4ORCE increases the driver’s confidence by precisely tracing the line specified by the driver thanks to the high-precision engine and brake control. With the certainty of coping with such a variety of road surfaces, driving becomes more comfortable even for novice drivers on slippery surfaces.

I don’t see anything particularly impressive about this system, except for how silly the name is, but there is simply an all-wheel-drive electric Nissan to take with you. And that’s good for EV fans.

3rd gear: Elon Musk dances while Tesla delivers the first locally built cars in China

If you want to see something funny, you can watch Elon Musk dance to celebrate how the first Tesla Model 3 built by Shanghai reaches its customers. It is a great moment for the company that has resulted in a hilarious carpet cut. From CNBC:

Musk spoke about various initiatives and successes. For example, the first Tesla models 3 were delivered to the public from the Shanghai plant, and Musk said he would design a future Tesla vehicle in China that would be sold worldwide. He also said that China will open a new design and engineering center in the country and will use the Shanghai Gigafactory to create a production program for the Y model.

Ah, fuck it, I can’t mention the dance moves without posting the clip, so here it is:

They’re not good moves, but as someone who is generally not afraid to just try, even though he’s a terrible dancer, I can appreciate it. It also seems like a good (and possibly traumatizing) way to increase corporate morale.

4th gear: BMW may have problems, but many cars are still sold

We have spoken a lot about BMW’s conservative strategy for electric vehicles, and we know that this could have resulted in the former CEO leaving the company. It’s not all bad at BMW. Indeed, one could argue that things are basically good.

This is because, according to Bloomberg, BMW’s sales reached record levels last year. From the news agency:

BMW AG announced that vehicle sales had a record last year and could be even better in 2020 as the German company wants to deter a sluggish European market and declining demand in China.

The Munich-based company sold 2.52 million cars in 2019, said Pieter Nota, BMW sales director. This corresponds to an increase of 1.2% compared to 2018, when 2.49 million BMWs, Minis and Rolls-Royces were bought.

BMW is confident that sales will be even higher in 2020 than in 2019. However, this may not be easy as sales in China and Europe are declining, Bloomberg notes:

Nota’s optimistic tone contradicts the rest of the industry. A second annual decline in car sales in China is almost guaranteed for 2019, and the industry numbers for Europe to be released next week could also show the same trend.

But the only thing that seems to continue to slow sales is SUVs. So you can bet that BMW will continue to rely on them.

5th gear: Speaking of German cars, Germany doesn’t build them!

However, the BMW SUVs that handle all sales are not built in Germany, which contributes to the fact that car manufacturing in the country is declining sharply.

Bloomberg’s story “German automobile production drops to 23-year low with falling exports” goes into details and writes about a decline in demand in international markets:

Automobile manufacturers, including Volkswagen AG, BMW AG and Daimler AG, produced 4.66 million vehicles in their German plants last year, the weakest since 1996. The country’s VDA car lobby published on Monday said the decline by 9% is due to the declining demand from international markets.

The industry is facing more difficult times this year. The VDA predicts that worldwide car deliveries will decrease from 80.1 million in 2019 to 78.9 million vehicles.

Germany’s status as a global production power plant has been transferred to the automotive industry, but environmental pollution concerns, trade disputes and the slowing economy have been exacerbated by the Volkswagen 2015 diesel fraud scandal.

Back: Porsche announces the construction of the amazing Carrera GT

From Porsche: a story of excellence:

“… on January 8, 2002 (Porsche boss) Wiedeking announced that Porsche will produce the car with the name Carrera GT.

“The Carrera GT was a continuation of everything we learned in the GT-One chain,” said designer Tony Hatter. (Designer) Lagaay brought him into the project early on. “The decision for the car was based on,” Okay, we have this LMP-One entry … “in which I was involved, an open carbon fiber monocoque with a V-eight engine in the rear. The decision was:” Let’s make it a sports car for the street. “

Neutral: are you one of the many crossover lovers? If yes why?

I love (old) SUVs because I am an enthusiastic off-roader and because it is in my blood. But those of you who buy a BMW X1, why? What about these off-road crossovers that convince you to pay a premium just so that you can do without handling, fuel consumption and rollover security?