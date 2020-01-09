Gas line failure causing heavy traffic and school delays

Loading...

According to National Grid, crews are working to repair a main gas leak in Weymouth after a third-party contractor took the line. The incident occurred in South Weymouth at the intersection of Route 18 and Derby Street, and Route 18 was closed while repairs were underway. Traffic was diverted from Main Street to Pond Street and Pleasant Street, police said. The incident did not result in any evacuation. Weymouth public schools informed families that the closings would affect afternoon bus routes and delays were expected at all levels. “The closure will have a significant impact on traffic throughout southern Weymouth, which will impact all city routes and bus stops,” said school officials. “We will do everything in our power to make the buses operate efficiently and meet the schedule.”

