Residents on Palmer Road 179 are evacuated following a report of a gas leak late tonight.

A Belleville Fire Department official tells Quinte News that residents are being taken to the Quinte Sports and Wellness Center while crews are investigating.

Reports on social media indicate that a resident on the second floor of the building reported the potential leak around 10:30 PM. and the smell was noticed as high as the 10th floor.

Those reports also indicate that it may take a few hours for the situation to be updated, but the BFD official who spoke to Quinte News could not provide further details.

City buses were used to bring residents to the QSWC and firefighters are currently moving from floor to floor to evacuate the building and look for a cause.

Enbridge Gas has also been engaged to investigate.

We will have an update of the story as the situation evolves.

