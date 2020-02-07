Gary Sinise received the Patriot Award for his commitment to veterans

Gary Sinise received the Patriot Award from the Congressional Medal of Honor Society this week. The Patriot Award is “reserved for Americans who have dedicated their lives to preserving the ideals of society.”

Sinise has been helping veterans and first aiders for decades. The actor “CSI: NY” has invested a lot of time and money to thank our veterans and especially our wounded warriors.

The humble Sinise considers it an honor to be able to help these heroes. He does not seek attribution or applause. That is what makes the Patriot Award so special. It is the highest award that society awards. It honors and honors those who have contributed significantly to American military service.

Congratulations to our great friend, an even bigger person, @GarySinise, for this great honor! Probably deserve! https://t.co/afXS9K2PJS

– American Veterans Center (@AVCupdate), February 7, 2020

From Upworthy:

Sinise received the prestigious Patriot Award at the Reagan Library in Simi Valley during Society’s Patriot Award Week. The award is given to those who exemplify the ideals that make the United States strong. These people are selflessly committed to the six values ​​that make up the core of the medal of honor: courage and willingness to make sacrifices, commitment and integrity, citizenship and patriotism. The company’s website states: “Your commitment to freedom is unlimited. their love for their fellow human being is unlimited; Your connection with our country with full understanding of its demands is unlimited. “

Sinise deserves this high award. His efforts are absolutely remarkable and a good reminder that we can never do enough to support those who protect our freedoms. He helped build barrier-free houses for wounded warriors.

His Lt. Dan Band travels the world with the USO to entertain our troops at home and abroad. He even helps K9s and service dogs that help our country and our communities.

The effects of Lt. Dan are immeasurable. The video below shows how much he helped only one veteran who received a smart home from the Gary Sinise Foundation.

Meet our latest R.I.S.E. specially adapted smart home receiver U.S. Army (Ret) Major Jeremy Haynes. pic.twitter.com/fAm8tOBiVR

– GarySiniseFoundation (@GarySiniseFound) February 5, 2020

The Forest Gump star, who has also completed full USO tours, raises about $ 30 million annually for the Gary Sinise Foundation, which provides a home for our wounded warriors, and for other charities for our veterans.

A video of stars and grateful military and first aid families thanking Gary Sinise for his services to our veterans illustrates how much this man has done. You can see the video below. Gary Sinise should encourage all of us to keep giving back to our heroes.

(embed) https://www.youtube.com/watch?v=v8sNyOJBFe0 (/ embed)