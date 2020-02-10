Gary Russell Jr. defends WBC title over Tugstsogt Nyambayar

WBC featherweight world champion Gary Russell Jr. successfully defended his title by winning a unanimous decision over mandatory challenger Tugstsogt Nyambayar, who won 118-4 at a Premier Boxing Champions event at the PPL Center in Allentown, Pennsylvania on Saturday night. 110 points won 117-111 and 116-112.

At the SHOWTIME CHAMPIONSHIP BOXING co-main event, 39-year-old Guillermo Rigondeaux won a world champion title in the second division and won the vacant WBA bantamweight world champion title with two decisions against former champion Liborio Solís. Rigondeaux became the oldest boxer to win the world championship at £ 118. The scores were 116-111 and 115-112 in favor of Rigondeaux, with the third judge handing over the fight to Solis, 115-112.

Russell (31-1, 18 KOs) made the fifth defense of his £ 126 crown by stacking rounds prematurely, winning the first three frames on all three cards, and Nyambayar landing in the first four rounds, according to the PunchStat report.

“We work in the gym every day,” said Russell. “I am a perfectionist. We knew we had a very tough opponent and I knew that he would do his best. He had everything to gain and nothing to lose. We just focused and showed that I was from a certain one Reason one of the longest reigning champions.

“The difference was ring generality, hand speed and box IQ. He only had 11 professional fights, of course he was Olympic silver medalist, but he only had these 11 professional fights. I was over 30 and I think my experience was enough to win this fight. “

First career loss for Nyambar

Nyambayar (11-1, 9 KOs) clearly gained punch in the second half of the fight, but believed that he had waited too long for Russell to come to him.

“It wasn’t my night,” said Nyambayar. “He was the better man tonight. I didn’t do my job the way I should. He is a great champion who fought a great fight. I made a mistake by waiting for him during the fight. I would love rematch if I can get it. “

The 31-year-old Russell is one of the leading families in the fight against boxing because he is trained by his father Gary Sr. and his brother Gary Allan. The night before, Gary Jr. worked for his younger brothers, unbeaten super light weight Gary Antuanne and unbeaten bantam weight Antonio, both of whom had convincing victories, to stay fit and gain weight on the corner to compete against another big name ,

“We never take a day off,” said Russell. “I’ll probably be back at the gym next week. We’ll keep turning our wheels and staying sharp. If we have to put on weight so that these top fighters feel like they have an advantage and take the fight, we will to do. “

Former unified champion wins key victory

Rigondeaux (20-1, 13 KOs), a former united 122-pound world champion and multi-year member of the pound-for-pound list, officially knocked out in round seven when he struck solis against the ropes.

“Liborio is an excellent fighter, but I saw the opportunity and got the knockout,” said Rigondeaux. “He gave me a run for my money. It was a very competitive fight. We congratulate him on keeping up in the ring, but everyone knows that the better fighter won. “

Solis got off to a hot start and landed 28 strokes on lap one, but only 31 on the last 11 laps, while Rigondeaux (who landed 10 on lap one) landed 68 strokes on the last 11.

“I injured him on the first lap and that got him going,” said Solis. “I would like a rematch because I thought I would overtake him tonight.” A step back is not a way to win a vacant title. I put the most pressure on him. I’m not going to argue with the judges, but I thought I had done enough to win. “

“As I’ve shown everyone, I can fight in the middle of the ring,” said Rigondeaux. “I tried that in the first round, but after that round Ronnie Shields said I should show him some boxes and cut the ring off.”

Panamas Solís (30-6-1, 14 KOs), who made his US debut, was knocked down for the fifth time in his career.

“The blow surprised me with the knockdown, but I was not injured,” said Solis. “I was ready to fight right away.”

After a successful debut in bantamweight, Rigondeaux is targeting matchups against the best 118 pounders.

“I am available to anyone who wants to enter the ring,” said Rigondeaux. “Who do the fans want to see when I fight? I am ready for every fighter. Now that I’m on my weight, let’s go hunting. “

Title eliminator belongs to Jaime Arboleda

At the start of the television show, Jaime Arboleda survived a knockdown and won an excellent action fight with a close decision against Jayson Veléz in a super featherweight WBA title eliminator. The results were 115-112 for Velez and 114-113 twice for Arboleda.

The 12-round offensive slugfest with over 130 pounds carried out more than 1,800 hits, more than 500 of which had landed. Velez took the lead in the championship rounds. In the 12th, Velez took just over a minute to send Arboleda to the big screen to end the fight.

The 25-year-old Arboleda (16-1, 13 KO) from Curundu, Panama, fought for the third time in his career in the USA. He had never had nine laps to this evening and won his sixth fight in a row.

“Jayson Velez is a great fighter and has a great style,” said Arboleda. Â € œHe tried to finish me off tonight. Velez has a lot of good fighters and I think I’m one of those fighters. I had seriously injured him a couple of times, but I only improved a little and I couldn’t finish.

“It was a clean shot, but it happened because I wasn’t doing what I was supposed to do stylistically and with my footwork. I was a bit tired but I wasn’t too hurt. I immediately started fighting again.”

31-year-old Veléz (29-6-1, 21 KOs) from Juncos, Puerto Rico said he was determined to return.

“It was a close fight, but I think I won the fight and it could have gone either way,” said Velez. “I think I knocked him down twice, but they didn’t count any of them. It’s okay. I showed that I am a warrior as always. I have six defeats now, but I have never been knocked down. I am always still here and believe that one day I will become world champion. “