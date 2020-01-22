[Photo via Wikimedia Commons // Antje Naumann]

Slayer and Exodus guitarist Gary Holt is the king to be frank. Last week, the musical legend shared his thoughts on Tekashi 6ix9ine in one of the most obvious social media posts of all time.

Now Holt is going back to the roots with one of his first controversial moments regarding the Kardashians. Guitarists have printed more “Kill the Kardashians” shirts. Holt previously made the headlines last year for his frequent shirting.

Unlike the shirts Gary Holy wears, he doesn’t really hate the Kardashians. In June 2019, the guitarist was asked what he would do with five minutes alone with Kim Kardashian but rather than attacking her and her family, he clarified how he felt.

“You know, I don’t hate the Kardashians,” said Holt. “I hate the people who made them famous – us. I hate the fact that people are so in love and fascinated by the glorious lifestyles of the rich and famous that they would elevate them to this status. This video is below.

So, with that clarified, Holt’s shirts do not literally mean “Kill the Kardashians”. The musician went to Instagram today to announce that he has printed more shirts. They vary in sizes from small to 3XL.

THEY ARE BACK!!!! The “Holt Awaits” version of KTK shirts! Now in the eBay store !! Small sizes at 3XL !! No need to buy them from China and Indonesia !! Fuck the bootleggers! 😆Get em from the Officer !!!! Link as always in my profile !!

So if you want to buy one of these shirts, go here.

Given the recent imagine Dragons the news concerning them occupying the first three places on the best rock songs of the decade of Billboard, we assume that Gary Holt is quite steamed.

A little over a year ago, after an appearance by Imagine Dragons at the University Football Championship, Holt spoke perhaps the most direct words for the act that constantly acclaimed rock while taking flak for not being rock enough.

In fact, the anti-Dragon rant reported by Holt may have seemed so inappropriate when viewed with the recoil of the harsh morning light that the guitarist decided to purge it completely. Apparently shared on Monday evening on his Instagram account, the following text of the alleged publication is no longer available on the photo and video sharing service on social networks.

But here’s what he would have said:

I just watched half-time college football to see how bad it really was. PLEASE, no longer call this crappy band on earth “rock”, they are simply the craziest excuse for a band I have ever heard. Uggggh. Simply horrible. I don’t usually like musicians hanging around, but they can’t really be called that. So fuck them !!

It’s according to Metalhead Zone and Loudwire, anyway. Both blogs integrated Holt’s now ghostly post Insta. All the same, we will assume that Imagine Dragons does not suffer from praise. They will probably just win another prize and continue.

Gary Holt just finished Slayer’s last gig last month. So now he’s going to focus on Exodus again. Let us know what you think of Gary Holt’s new Kardashians shirts in the comments below!

