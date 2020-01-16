[Photo via Wikimedia Commons // Antje Naumann]

Slayer and Exodus guitarist Gary Holt recently had a few frank words to say Tekashi 6ix9ineRecent request to serve the remainder of his home prison sentence. Holt went to Instagram to vehemently express his feelings for the imprisoned rapper. Holt is well known for showing feelings about things he doesn’t like.

Tekashi 6ix9ine received a guilty plea to charges of racketeering and firearms. The deal shortened his sentence, but due to the nature of a plea deal, he put a target on the back.

Read more: Travis Barker details the origin of the title of Machine Gun Kelly’s pop-punk album

The rapper testified against members of the Nine Trey Gang. He faced at least 47 years in prison after pleading guilty of racketeering, conspiracy and many other charges. His cooperation helped him receive a shorter sentence.

“I knew I was going to be a target,” Tekashi 6ix9ine told the court. “I knew they were going to try to hurt me.”

Now, Tekashi 6ix9ine has asked to serve his prison sentence at home due to the increased risk that he will be in prison after his plea.

This is where Gary Holt draws the line. In an unstable Instagram post, Holt describes Tekashi and his actions, while criticizing his supporters.

So this little rainbow asshole brite, this piece of shit, this SNITCH, wants to get out of prison because it’s dangerous. Wants to serve his time at home. Because the prison is full of the same gangbangers on whom he bit to avoid a real prison sentence. Hey, you know what? Kiss my ass. Watch your punk back and be careful when entering dark corridors! For heaven’s sake, why are we helping to make guys like this money? By us, I don’t mean me, or practically everyone who reads this!

More Gary Holt

Given the recent imagine Dragons the news about them occupying the first three places on the best rock songs of the decade of Billboard, we assume that Gary Holt is quite steamed.

A little over a year ago, after an appearance by Imagine Dragons at the University Football Championship, Holt spoke perhaps the most direct words for the act that constantly acclaimed rock while taking flak for not being rock enough.

In fact, the anti-Dragon rant reported by Holt may have seemed so inappropriate when viewed with the recoil of the harsh morning light that the guitarist decided to purge it completely. Apparently shared on Monday evening on his Instagram account, the following text of the alleged post is no longer available on the photo and video sharing service on social networks.

But here’s what he would have said:

I just watched college football half time to see how bad it really was. PLEASE do not call this craziest band in the world “rock” anymore, they are simply the craziest excuse for a band I have ever heard. Uggggh. Simply horrible. I don’t usually like musicians hanging around, but they can’t really be called that. So fuck them !!

It’s according to Metalhead Zone and Loudwire, anyway. Both blogs integrated Holt’s now ghostly post Insta. All the same, we will assume that Imagine Dragons does not suffer from praise. They will probably just win another prize and continue.

Gary Holt just finished Slayer’s last gig last month. So now he’s going to focus on Exodus again.

Let us know what you think of Holt’s post in the comments below!

See more: 10 concert posters of your favorite bands before their explosion

Alkaline trio, 2000