Gary Bettman discusses tracking technology, the Olympics and driving coaches more

ST. LOUIS – Gary Bettman spoke to reporters ahead of the Friday 2020 NHL All-Star NHL All-Star Skills Competition. He touched on a number of topics, from the NHL plan to deal with allegations of coach abuse, the CBA talks and the Olympics.

Here are the takeaways:

• The NHL is advancing in player and puck tracking technologies. They’ve been used again in the All-Star Game, and the technology will be in every playoff arena this post-season. All NHL arenas will have the technology by next season.

“There will be more data than ever before,” said Bettman. “I believe players will generate something like 200 data points per second and the puck 2,000 data points per second.”

• The NHL continues to develop an anonymous help line for players to report coach abuse or other allegations of improper conduct. Since the plans for one were announced in December, the NHL has received several anonymous complaints about various officials, but nothing substantial.

• Since the league and the players’ association both refused to reopen the CBA early, the two sides took a break from the CBA talks.

• A major point of these CBA discussions is whether players will be allowed to participate in the 2022 Olympics in China. Bettman would not go both ways, but added that he did not want his lack of commitment to give either side “false hope”. He reiterated that the Olympic Games are “extremely disruptive” for the course of the season.

• Bettman has no answer on where the Islanders will play next season (or this post-season they will), but said the Nassau Coliseum “is not a major league establishment” .

• The average length of a match has dropped to 2 hours and 27 minutes, three minutes less than last season. Bettman attributed the lack of “frivolous” challenges as a result of the new rule that penalizes teams who incorrectly contest the games. With the addition of the rule, coaches pose fewer challenges. The ones they do are more precise, with a 60% success rate.

• The Panthers will host the 2021 NHL All-Star Game. Bettman said there were talks with NHLPA to give it an “international flavor”.

