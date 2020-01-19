Gary Andersen defined the last decade of Utah state football

If you’re looking for a way to define the last decade of football in the state of Utah, the answer is simple: Gary Andersen.

Andersen was only the head coach of the school in four of these 10 seasons, but his influence was felt even in his absence. He turned an oppressed program into a winner and then, succumbing to his desire to travel chronically, he left for Wisconsin.

And then he came back.

What happened in the six years after he left the USU is a big mystery. No one – especially Andersen – has not sufficiently explained his abrupt and confusing (costly) departures from Wisconsin and Oregon State (or even from southern Utah earlier in his career, by the way) .

Either way, he gave up millions of dollars, left the highlight scene – twice – and returned to Utah state last season, right where he was in 2012.

Who do this?

USU Head Coach Matt Wells during Utah State football practice Thursday, March 28, 2013 at Logan.Tom Smart, Deseret News

The course established by Andersen continued. His handpicked assistant, quarterback coach / offensive coordinator Matt Wells, replaced him as head coach and, for the most part, maintained the winning tracks. Then Wells did what most coaches do when they experience even modest success at the USU – he left town. Wells became the head coach of Texas Tech. In turn, he was replaced by the man he replaced at the USU, Andersen, Part 2.

Follow it all?

Andersen made his debut as a USU coach in 2009 after spending years as an assistant in Utah. After two seasons of four wins, he launched the program, with a 7-6 season followed by a brilliant 11-2 season in which the Aggies were ranked 16th in the last national election.

Andersen launched the Aggies in a decade in which they had six winning seasons. If that doesn’t seem like a lot to you, know that the school has only had four winning seasons in the past 30 years. Since the early 60’s and 70’s, the Aggies hadn’t produced as many winning seasons. During the Andersen decade, they were invited to eight bowl games (four wins), two more than they had qualified for the previous 116 years.

The hope in Logan is of course that Andersen’s desire is behind him and that he will remain. He says he’s happy to be back at the USU, it’s home and where he wanted to be all the time, but we’ve heard it before. In 2012, he said that he had never seen the work of the USU as a springboard, like so many coaches before him, and when his name was linked to other jobs, he said that Logan was there where he should be; he was not leaving. He left a few weeks later.

Utah State Aggies head coach Gary Andersen cheers as Utah State University and Toledo play soccer in the famous Idaho potato bowl on Saturday December 15, 2012 in Boise, Idaho .Tom Smart, Deseret News

It was difficult for USU and its fans to see Andersen run away, but no one could really fault him for accepting an invitation to coach in a major program like Wisconsin. Few coaches could resist such a temptation. After a first season of 9-4 in Wisconsin, he was offered a contract extension and extension for another five years. But after his second season – in which his team won 10 games and played the Big 10 Championship game (a 59-0 loss against Ohio State) – he still succeeded. It was quite surprising, but he then announced that he was moving to Oregon State, one of the weakest programs in the country.

It was like trading a Tesla for a Prius. He had to pay $ 3 million to buy his contract.

OSU gave him a similar contract – with a similar result. He left work in the middle of the third season. He gave up $ 12 million to do so. He had won only seven games. He ended up getting his job as a Utah assistant in 2018. He was back at the USU in 2019 and the Aggies were 7-6 in his return season.

Wanderlust is Mr. O of Andersen It has been largely forgotten that he took his first job as head coach in southern Utah in 2003 – and left after one season. Since 2002, he has changed employers eight times.

He is one of a long list of coaches who have used the USU as a gateway to other more prestigious jobs since the 1960s – John Ralston (four seasons at the USU) went to Stanford, Tony Knap (four seasons) at Boise State, Chuck Mills (six) at Wake Forest, Phil Krueger (three) at Tampa Bay Buccaneers, Bruce Snyder (seven) at Arizona State, Charlie Weatherbie (three) at Navy, John L. Smith (three) at Louisville, Andersen (three) in Wisconsin, Wells (six) in Texas Tech.

The Aggies hope that the second time around Andersen will not only stay in the long term, but that it will be able to rediscover the magic it produced in 2012.