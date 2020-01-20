Sam (Jared Padalecki) watches as Dean (Jensen Ackles) catches his breath. Photo credit: The CW

After returning from their winter break with an intense and emotional episode, Supernatural returns with a weird relief when Dean is having a bad, very bad day.

We all know that Dean can get a little angry. And as the little anger escalates, the promo next week shows us how little patience he has.

First, his card is rejected in the supermarket. Then he gets a parking ticket, Sam breaks a pile of dishes, and Dean has to see a dentist (who, if you look closely, is your friend Garth). Then Dean gets sick in a dingy bathroom because a person with glasses may be holding him at gunpoint.

There’s nothing supernatural about a losing streak, but Dean believes it’s more.

Garth (DJ Qualls) helps Dean (Jensen Ackles) with the dental work. Photo credit: The CW

Our beloved hunter, who has become a werewolf, Garth, shows up and argues that the Winchesters only have to deal with normal human problems once. Maybe they are not used to it.

We see Dean picking up a fairly tall, muscled guy with a scarred face, but his punches don’t seem to have much of an impact. Sam watches and flinches when Dean is hit. Dean has time to double and complain of a punch in the stomach – his voice was unnaturally high.

I suppose since there is no urgency at this point and Sam looks past the camera at something with a shocked expression, they won the fight and something brutal happened to their opponent.

DJ Qualls guest stars as Garth in Supernatural Season 15.Credit: The CW

Aside from the fact that Garth (DJ Qualls) appears as a guest and it’s a lighthearted episode, there’s not much that can be done about this episode commercial.

The official synopsis only says that the boys set out to help an old friend, but “their luck may have ended and they may need to be saved.”

The trailer contains no trace of Cass (Misha Collins). Maybe he stays behind to investigate.

(embed) https://www.youtube.com/watch?v=F1PC_ItNUlc (/ embed)

Supernatural will return to The CW on Thursday, January 23rd, at 8/7 a.m.