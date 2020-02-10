Garrison Brooks status ‘uncertain’ for Wake Forest game

Chapel Hill, North Carolina – January 25: Garrison Brooks # 15 of the North Carolina Tar Heels reacts after a game against the Miami (Fl) Hurricanes during their game at Dean Smith Center on January 25, 2020 in Chapel Hill, North Carolina. (Photo by Streeter Lecka / Getty Images)

The UNC basketball program could do without one of their best players if they face Wake Forest on Tuesday night

The injuries just don’t seem to end for the North Carolina Tar Heels basketball program this season 2019-20. UNC has lost some key players this season, including Cole Anthony, Brandon Robinson, Anthony Harris and Jeremiah Francis.

Now they could be without a key post player after injuring himself in the loss to Duke on Saturday.

During the extension of this heartbreaking loss on Saturday, Brooks was caught in the eye and was forced to leave the game for a short time. Brooks even had to leave the bank and keep an eye on it.

During Tuesday’s game against Wake Forest, head coach Roy Williams updated Brooks’ status, saying he didn’t train on Sunday.

Roy Williams from the UNC says youth striker Garrison Brooks has been stabbed in Duke’s eyes.

Brooks did not train on Sunday, his status for training today and against Wake Forest on Tuesday is uncertain, according to Coach Williams.

Martin further noted that Brooks eye was flushed during his Saturday interviews.

After losing to Boston College and Florida State last week, Brooks recovered and played better against Duke. He scored 18 points, grabbed 5 rebounds, and blocked two shots while shooting 75 percent of the field. Brooks scores 15 points, 9 rebounds, and 2 assists on average over the year, playing 36 minutes per game.

Brooks’ status is sure to be kept in mind this week with this road game in the Wake Forest and a home game against Virginia on Saturday night.

