Garoppolo-to-Sanders of the 49ers interior, winning unit against Rams – The Reporter

Loading...

SANTA CLARA – Kyle Shanahan dedicates a small part of his game sheet to third and long-term situations, but most of the options available are waving a white flag.

"Usually, I get into I-training and run the ball out of frustration," Shanahan said.

With the result of Saturday's clash against the Rams on the line at Levi Stadium, Shanahan could not retire.

On third attempt and 16, the 49ers head coach gave quarterback Jimmy Garoppolo the opportunity to shoot and threw a 46-yard finish to wide receiver Emmanuel Sanders who set a winning field goal of the second second by the kicker Robbie Gould .

Instead of giving up and playing for extra time, the 49ers' offensive ran with the checkered flag and gave the team a chance to lock the No. 1 seed in the NFC next week when San Francisco travels to play against the Seattle Seahawks .

After failing to convert into any of his previous 50 attempts since the third attempt and at least 16 yards, Garoppolo's connection to Sanders marked his second successful attempt at the same unit.

HUGE GAIN. @ JimmyG_10 arrives at @ ESanders_10 for 46 yards! #GoNiners pic.twitter.com/fvBAWPPRQM

– San Francisco 49ers (@ 49ers) December 22, 2019

"I think we fought third time most of the day," Shanahan said. "I guess we must reach longer distances."

Moments after Garoppolo found wide receiver Kendrick Bourne in the middle in third place and 16 with 1:57 left, the 49ers caught Rams, Taylor's deep guard, low guard, sending Sanders in the middle in a move that moved the offensive to the field goal range. .

"To tell you the truth, it was a great call," Sanders said. “I would say I did something, but I feel I had to run. The ball was there and I just tried to secure the catch. ”

Before the snap, Sanders lined up in front of Rams professional cornerback Jalen Ramsey, who caught his first interception with Los Angeles at the start of the game before throwing a ball in the air that led to Garoppolo's second rotation.

The 49ers were unlikely to challenge Ramsey in the final drive, but when Sanders took off from the scrimmage line, he ran down the corner and found himself open in the middle. With the Rams playing two high assurances, three times Pro Bowler said he expected the deep Taylor Rapp to explain to Sanders on a field road down.

Rapp's help never came when security was thrown toward the sideline before making a failed effort to turn around and catch Sanders in the open field.

"I played my technique, trusting that (Rapp) was going to be exaggerated," Ramsey said. "And he was not."

Two weeks after Garoppolo gave George Kittle a late blow in a ridiculous catch of the 49ers tight end against the Saints, the quarterback was involved in another dramatic play that led to another field goal.

Garoppolo's launch to Sanders was spectacular for a variety of reasons, but it was made even more impressive by the fact that the 49ers' call signal was under significant pressure.

Five of the six Rams sacks arrived in the second half and while Garoppolo waited to lift the ball towards Sanders, he was hit in his throwing arm by a Los Angeles pass runner.

"I knew we had a publication, so I just wanted to give it a try," Garoppolo said. "They hit my arm when I threw it, so I got a little nervous, but it made a great play, it was amazing."

Garoppolo's shot on the pole pattern was perfectly placed, but it was also in an open space that gave his catcher time to adjust to the ball. The 49ers only had the opportunity to convert due to another difficult launch earlier in the drive that Garoppolo made in a tight window in the middle of the field.

With 1:57 to play and San Francisco backed into its own 20-yard line, Garoppolo threw a spiral at Bourne, who split a pair of Rams defensive backs to open past the first attempt marker.

"We had a couple of different options, but I saw a small window there and I didn't know if I was going to have any other windows," Garoppolo said. "Just let it tear."

The 49ers entered their final momentum of Sunday's 0-for-20 game in attempts to convert the third down of at least 15 yards this season, largely because their head coach and player prevent their team from taking unnecessary risks.

But with a victory at stake and no choice but to set foot on the accelerator, the 49ers hit him.

They will head to Seattle riding high.