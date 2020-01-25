Garfield restaurant opens in London

Garfield Eats (Instagram)

A popular orange cat comes to Forest City, hoping that Londoners will share his love of food.

GarfieldEATS, a food delivery restaurant inspired by the iconic Jim Davis cartoon, is about to open Valentine’s Day.

The restaurant that can only be picked up on Richmond Street and Central Avenue is only the second in North America for the brand, which opened its first store in Toronto last year after testing the concept in Dubai, United Arab Emirates.

As you would expect, lasagna is on the menu, as are Garfield-shaped pizzas, chocolates and “Garfuccinos”.

But the man behind the brand, Nathen Mazri, said that GardfieldEATS is not your typical restaurant.

It uses technology and mobile apps to easily get food to customers, an approach that Mazri calls “Quick Mobile Restaurant.” In addition to a physical site for takeaway orders, it uses for example “haunted kitchens”, places where food is prepared delivery by services such as Uber Eats.

“The store is now in the palm of your hand,” said Mazri.

“It… Ensures lower overhead costs and faster expansion because you don’t have to go through all these interior design guidelines and build a full physical store, etc.”

That emphasis on technical shows on the GarfieldEATS mobile app, Mazri said. “I have developed the most” compelling “restaurant app, where people can view content, play games, unlock and redeem coupons, and also order for delivery or pick up.”

Although these elements complement the customer experience, the quality of the food is crucial, Mazri said.

Before the launch, “we went to meet chief consultants in London, UK, to make the Garfield recipes for the sauces,” he said.

Creating a socially and ecologically responsible business is also important, Mazri said. He is committed to using locally produced products and ingredients – an approach called farm-to-plate – and making things like pizza boxes reusable (they are made with perforations so that they can be used as plates).

Mazri said he is convinced that his brand – “a novelty, something new and great for the city” – will succeed in London, but he won’t stop here: he wants to open in 200 other cities in 2025.

jjuha@postmedia.com

Twitter.com/JuhaatLFPress