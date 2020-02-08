Garda appealed after two shooting events at Co Longford

Gardaí asks for information about two different shooting events in Co Longford.

The shots were fired last Tuesday around 10:30 p.m. and yesterday at 12:10 p.m. in a house in Corboy, Edgeworthstown.

In the first case two shots were fired and in the second case a single shot was fired.

No injuries were reported.

Gardaí in Granard appeals to anyone who may have information to report.

They are particularly interested in speaking to the driver and occupants of a white limousine vehicle that was seen in the area at the time of the incident.

You would also like to hear from people who may have been in or around the Corboy area on the evening of February 4, between 10 p.m. and 11 p.m. and in the afternoon of February 7, between 12 p.m. and 1 p.m.

They also asked street users with dashcam footage to report.

Anyone who can assist gardaí with their inquiries should contact the Granard Garda Station on 043 668 7667, the Garda Confidential Line on 1800 666 111 or any Garda Station.

Main picture: File photo. Credit: RollingNews.ie