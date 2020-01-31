Garbine Muguruza has climbed the heights of tennis, but Sofia Kenin is on her heels as both women prepare for the final showdown

“It’s really a physical and mental challenge for you to be there, and I was just looking for a fun, different experience than tennis.”

For the first time since 2014, the rise of former world number 1, Muguruza, almost ended in the first step at this year’s Australian Open when she lost her first set 6-0 in the first round against American Shelby Rogers ,

Apart from this flaw, Muguruza broke the draw and defeated the top 10 players Elina Svitolina, Kiki Bertens and especially Wimbledon champion Simona Halep in the semi-finals.

After Muguruza ended her tough 7-6 (10-8), 7-5 victory over Halep, she was not demonstrative on the pitch but gave her player a simple fist pump.

Unfinished work, Garbine? “The mission is definitely to get out of here with a big trophy,” Muguruza says.

“But big or small celebration, it’s an incredible achievement. It really depends on how you feel.

I believe in myself that I have what it takes to play such matches and to be in this phase. “

She suddenly feels good with her tennis again.

“I feel good. I think I have played a lot of top 10 players in a row and won, which is definitely a sign that my tennis is good there,” said Muguruza.

It’s almost as if Muguruza hadn’t been in color lately. Her ranking dropped to 36 at the end of last year. But there is growing evidence that she is ready to be a major force in women’s tennis again. Coach Conchita Martinez is back in her corner after Muguruza broke up with Sam Sumyk in July.

The time was ripe, says Muguruza, to part with Sumyk.

“I just think it was the end of a cycle. I feel like we have achieved incredible things together,” said the 26-year-old.

“I reach a moment when I feel like I need a different voice, a different energy. Yes, that

it really was. “

Martinez, who was inducted into the International Tennis Hall of Fame this week, is now in good timing.

“I think as an ex-player she understands me pretty quickly. We don’t need a lot of words to have her.”

this complicity. We work beforehand. It worked well. It’s not a guarantee, but I’m glad to have it

on my team, “said Muguruza after their round of 16 win over Bertens when people noticed.

Muguruza’s opponent in the finals – the lively and relentless 21-year-old American Sofia Kenin, Ashleigh Barty’s winner in the semi-finals – has met a certain fate with her appearance in her first big final.

In an American-occupied women’s field, Kenin flew under the radar, even though he was number 15 in the world. In addition to the Williams sisters, she is the first American to reach an Australian Open final since Andre Agassi in 2003.

“I know that people haven’t really paid much attention to me in the past. I had to establish myself, and I have. Of course, now I’m getting the attention that I like. I’m not going to lie,” she said.

“My phone has blown up in the past two weeks. I couldn’t check everything for normal, my Instagram, Twitter. It explodes. I love that attention.”

Kenin has played tennis all her life. Born in Russia, she moved to Florida at a young age and was closely managed by her father, Alex Kenin, who is still her current coach.

“We came from a difficult journey and all. We had to go through some difficult phases and everything. But we got here,” she said.

“We are so proud. I am so happy that he is here. I can share this moment with him. I dreamed of it. I am sure that he dreamed of it. I am sure that he is proud of me. ” “

According to Alex Kenin, his daughter’s trip made her game tough.

“Persistence and dedication. She’s very committed to what she’s doing. It’s hard work, it’s not very easy,” he said.

The Women’s Tennis Association has unearthed some 2005 footage of an impressive six-year-old Kenin who was touring a tour of Florida by Kim Clijsters, who herself tried to make a comeback to professional tennis when the Belgian was close the top of their game.

The young Kenin is brought into the main interview room by Clijsters and receives a hypothetical question from someone outside the camera: “What would you rather win – the US Open or Wimbledon?”

Young Kenin’s face twists into a smile and the answer is, “Wimbledon.”

Some dreams don’t come true. Your first major could take place in Melbourne instead.

Scott Spits is a sports reporter for The Age

