Gap CMO Alegra O’Hare has resigned - Adweek

After joining Gap in February, CMO Alegra O’Hare left the company.

“Alegra is no longer with Gap. We thank her for her time with the brand and wish her all the best, ”a company spokesman told Adweek. “If we look to the future, we will redefine the role of Chief Marketing Officer.”

The past year has been a turbulent one for the company. In May, the Gap share slumped 28% after posting a low first quarter profit. By the end of 2019, Gap’s shares hadn’t really recovered. The year ended with a 25% lower share value than at the beginning.

But Gap Inc. – the parent company of Gap, Old Navy, Banana Republic, Athleta, and several others – had been in trouble before. After a brief high point, the conglomerate’s stock fell in early 2018 and the brand family had a number of missed earnings targets.

In response, Art Peck, CEO of Gap Inc., announced in February 2019 a plan to spin off Old Navy into a separate company. After ten years at Adidas, O’Hare was also hired as Gap CMO this month to refresh the conglomerate’s eponymous brand. In November, O’Hare took the stage at the Brandweek Summit in Adweek, explaining to the audience that the way forward for Gap required “change and innovation” to avoid making the company “complacent”. She shaped Gap’s advertising, which focused on iconic Gap brand products such as the characteristic logo hoodie and classic jeans styles. The approach goes back to the brand’s focus on the timeless appeal of khakis in the 1990s, when ads showed old photos of iconic figures like Miles Davis, Ernest Hemingway and Amelia Earhart wearing classic pants.

Peck was released later that week. CEO Robert J. Fisher replaced Peck as interim president and CEO.

As it turned out, the board was not a fan of splitting off Old Navy. Last week Gap said he had rejected the plan. In the same announcement, the retail conglomerate announced that Neil Fiske, CEO of the Gap brand, would leave the company.

During O’Hare’s ten-year tenure as Vice President for Global Brand Communication at Adidas Originals and Style, she led campaigns and brand innovations such as the Cannes Lions Grand Prix 2017 campaign, Original is Never Finished, which embodied a spirit similar to that she had tried to break into the Gap brand. This year, O’Hare was honored as one of Adweek’s brand geniuses.

Gap turned 50 last year. With so many departures and a further strategic shift, it is unclear where Gap Inc. or its brand of the same name is heading.