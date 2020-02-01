(Photo: oneintenwords.com)

Andy Gill, the pioneering guitarist for non-conformist underground / alt-rock outfit Group of four, died today in a central London hospital. He was 64. Gill, the last remaining original member of the band since its founding in 1976, was a guitar icon whose aesthetics and technique influenced several generations of players, regardless of genre.

In addition to his work with Gang Of Four, Gill was a respected producer who worked with various artists. His credits include records from the Red Hot Chili Peppers, the Jesus Lizard, INXS frontman Michael Hutchence and Killing Joke.

The band shared a statement on Twitter, which you can read in full below.

This is so hard for us to write, but our great friend and Supreme Leader died today.

Andy’s last tour in November was the only way he would ever really bow; with a Stratocaster around his neck, screaming with feedback and deafening the front row.

His uncompromising artistic vision and dedication to the cause meant that he was still listening to mixes for the upcoming album and planning the next tour from his hospital bed.

But for us he was our friend – and we will remember because of his kindness and generosity, his terrifying intelligence, bad jokes, crazy stories and endless cups of Darjeeling tea. He happened to be a bit genius too.

One of the best things to ever do, his influence on guitar music and the creative process was inspiring for all of us, as well as everyone who worked with him and listened to his music. And his albums and production work speak for themselves.

Go give them a spin for him …

Love your mate

Andy Gill. pic.twitter.com/DHNCz5lAe6

– WALK OF FOUR 1 February 2020

Gang Of Four was created in Leeds, United Kingdom in 1976, with a sound that mixed driving punk with funk rhythms alongside dissonant guitar sounds and left-wing polemics. Their hugely influential album Entertainment! was released more than 40 years ago and it is still burning. Gill, alongside frontman Jon King, bass player Dave Allen and drummer Hugo Burnham, were real punk-rock misfits whose legacy continues to inspire – even if most bands don’t realize the source.

Any guitarist whose sound or techniques are framed in terms such as “angular”, “serrated”, “serrated” or associated synonyms can be traced to Gill. Controlled feedback, atonal textures and outright damn sound were weapons in his arsenal. While membership of the Gang Of Four changed, the only constant was his seven-string attack.

In the 2005 Return The Gift collection, the original line-up came together again to re-record some of their acclaimed “hits” and exciting deep cuts. Remixes of these songs are made by artists as diverse as Tony Kanal from No Doubt, Nick Zinner and Karen O from the Yeah Yeah Yeahs, post-everything outfit the Blood Brothers and mixmaster Tommie Sunshine. The entire dance punk scene from the early 00s was practically based on the output of the band (think of the ‘House Of Jealous Lovers’ of the Rapture).

In the course of 10 full-length albums and numerous personnel changes, Gill continued to explore the context of his playing in other realms. The band’s last album, 2019 Happy Now, found themselves immersed in electronics with dance grooves that assimilate the guitars. The sharp politics also continued, as evidenced by “Ivanka (Things You Can’t Have)”.

New listeners who are looking for knowledge can best be served by setting up your devices / stereos and clicking on the link below. Because the clear truth is that playing Gill is not something you should read about. You have to feel it.

Our deepest condolences to his family, band and fans.

