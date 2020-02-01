Gang of four guitarist Andy Gill Dead on 64

Andy Gill, founder and guitarist of the British post-punk outfit Gang of Four, died at the age of 64.

Gill’s current bandmates, Thomas McNeice, John Sterry and Tobias Humble, announced the death of the guitarist on Twitter on Saturday. No cause of death was provided, but the band noted that Gill recently spent time in the hospital.

“This is so hard for us to write, but our great friend and Supreme Leader died today,” wrote Gang of Four. “Andy’s last tour in November was the only way he would ever really bow; with a Stratocaster around his neck, screaming with feedback and deafening the front row.”

The band went on: “One of the best things to ever do, his influence on guitar music and the creative process was inspiring for us, as well as everyone who worked with him and listened to his music. And his albums and production work speak for themselves. Go give them a spin for him … “

The politically conscious Gang of Four was created in the late 1970s in the aftermath of the punk explosion, with the band fusing punk with funk and reggae, all interrupted by Gill’s whimsical and incomparable riffs. Gang of Four’s debut LP Entertainment from 1978! was listed as one of Rolling Stone’s 500 Greatest Album of all time.

As a full-time member of Gang of Four, Gill served as a guitarist and producer on all nine albums of the band, including Happy Now of 2019. As a producer, Gill worked on the 1984 debut album of the Red Hot Chili Peppers; Flea mentioned Gang of Four as a major influence, just like Kurt Cobain, who mentioned Entertainment! as one of his favorite albums in posthumously published magazines.

“His uncompromising artistic vision and dedication to the cause meant that he was still listening to mixes for the upcoming album, while planning the next tour from his hospital bed,” Gang of Four tweet.

“But for us he was our friend – and we will remember because of his kindness and generosity, his terrifying intelligence, bad jokes, crazy stories and endless cups of Darjeeling tea. He happened to be a bit of a genius too.”

