GameStop continues its march to oblivion

GameStop has released its holiday earnings report this week instead of waiting to post the holiday results in its next quarterly report. The company reported that store sales had fallen by 27.5 percent for the Christmas holidays compared to 2018. Of course, GameStop recently closed a number of stores, so selling in the same store is a better measure of overall performance. Unfortunately, sales in the same store also fell by 24.7 percent.

George Sherman, CEO of GameStop, tried to give a positive twist to this by referring to the new console launches of 2020. It is true that new platform launches are likely to drive GameStop revenue in a positive direction, but the company has always significantly more out of game sales (both new and used) than just hardware. The only bright spot in the company’s performance was apparently the Switch, but GameStop gave no figures about what sales figures were.

GameStop now predicts that the fiscal year 2019 (FY2019) will be below the earlier guidelines and expects the challenging environment to continue until 2020. It is important to note that not all of GameStop’s problems were due to collapsing software shipments – hardware sales fell 46 percent while software dropped 33 percent. These are larger falls than we saw in the previous generation, where the fall was in the mid-1930s in the last year of the previous console generation.

The problem is that it is not clear that the activities of GameStop will ever come back. The company generated enormous evil will among gamers by inflating artificially used game prizes to its own advantage. I have no sympathy for video game publishers who hate the used game market – the doctrine of first sale is not for nothing and digital media on physical disks are no exception – but GameStop hardly positioned itself as a defender of the common gamer. The company would hold high prices for popular titles long after the games were no longer up to date to increase its own profit. The switch to digital media and the inability to resell games in that format has hit the retailer badly. Companies often do not understand the difference between loyal customers who actively want to give you money and captive customers who give you money because you are cornered. Loyal customers stay with you. Prisoners leave at the first opportunity.

The four pillars of GameStop

GameStop claims to have a plan to become profitable again. It rests on four pillars: improved operational efficiency, transforming GameStop stores into social and cultural hubs, creating a “frictionless digital ecosystem” and “transforming our supplier and partner relationships for the future of gaming.”

The company has already taken a number of steps to support the first pillar, including closing stores, reducing costs and lowering debt and inventory levels. GameStop has apparently started keeping PC accessories in stock in an effort to reach that market. As a PC gamer who enjoyed going into physical game stores and looking through the boxes, I have not forgotten the fact that most, if not all, GameStop locations will stop storing PC games for a decade or more. . Leaving the market behind by the chain has contributed to almost completely transferring PC titles to digital and I have no intention of visiting it again for everything that has to do with the PC.

Regarding turning GameStop into a cultural or social gaming hub, I would like to see GameStop transform itself into a place where people can play games together. I’d really like to see how the company could develop to transform itself into a social hub, since most GameStop stores can only hold a handful of people comfortably. Every GameStop store I have ever seen devotes the vast majority of its floor space to products, and giving up space for local meetings would reduce visible store inventory.

GameStop claims to be satisfied with its early efforts to turn e-sport into a profit center and with early renovation work, so we will have to wait and see how it works or if it proves to be a sustainable profit center. The company shared relatively little about its fourth pillar in the Q3 2019 conference call and described various improvements in its online store performance statistics. All in all, the company’s efforts to pump its own recovery story sound like what we heard from Blockbuster or RIM before their respective failure and collapse. GameStop tries to reinvent itself after it has taught its customers to treat it as a last resort.

Not all of GameStop’s problems are caused by collapsing game sales. The company reported a net loss from continuing operations of $ 83.2 million in Q3 2019. It spent $ 115 million on share purchases in the same quarter.

The irony of it all is that I think gaming and gamers will really be worse off when GameStop is gone. The benefits of driving to a store and retrieving a physical copy of a game as opposed to ordering it are real, but as fewer and fewer gamers purchase physical games, GameStop’s ability to generate continued profit increases. If the physical market for games dies – as it seems likely to do during the next console generation – how will GameStop reinvent itself as a gaming hub and e-sport location, and what is the value of the stores themselves when purchases go online?

