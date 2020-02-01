Gamer to gamer, this is why you need the right chair (and desk)

To let you know, if you buy something listed here, Mashable can earn a member commission.

Give yourself a professional attitude.

Image: offex

2020-02-01

The days when you play Mario Kart cross-legged on your floor are long gone. Contemporary gaming requires more hand-to-eye coordination and endurance than ever before, and as such, ergonomic accessories such as game seats and desks are important investments that hardcore gamers need to ensure that they can play comfortably and safely for hours.

The right chair, for example, must provide lumbar support and have sufficient padding to support your head and neck. In the case of desks, it should be wide enough to support multiple screens and allow you to come close to your monitor without having to make room for your accessories. And because game equipment such as controllers, consoles and games are in no way cheap, scoring a chair and desk in the sale is important.

Good thing that all 10 of the options below are currently discounted, some up to 40% off their selling price.

Gaming seats for sale

Playseat® Evolution Racing video game chair, available for $ 369

Feel completely immersed in all your racing games with this Playseat, which reflects the position and feel of driving a real racing car – steering wheel, pedals and everything. It is not only adjustable and stable, but it is also built with comfort in mind. The new selling price of $ 369 (10% off) is simply the icing on the cake.

Playseat® Challenge Racing Video Game Chair, available for $ 249

For those who have limited living space for extra equipment, the Playseat Challenge Game Chair (now available for $ 249) offers the same benefits and playing experience as the Playseat Evolution, but in a foldable design that can be easily stored when not in use.

AKRacing ™ Office series Onyx Deluxe Executive Chair, on sale for $ 389

This slim upholstered chair looks like it was built for the boardroom (and it can definitely complement any home office setup). That said, it also works wonders while gaming thanks to the padded foam, the ergonomic design and the sturdy aluminum base – all this can keep you comfortable and be supported at the same time. As an added bonus, shoppers can score the AKRacing Executive Chair with a 35% discount – only $ 389.

Height-adjustable gaming chair with removable lumbar cushion and headrest cushion, available for $ 219.99

To ensure that your gaming chair is adjusted to your body’s needs at all times, opt for customizable design such as the Heigh adjustable gaming chair (available for $ 219.99). You can adjust the seat to your dimensions, adjust the height and tilt of the seat and armrests, and remove (or keep) the head and lumbar support cushion.

Masters Series AKRacing ™ PRO Game Chair, available for $ 389.99

The AKRacing Master Series PRO Gaming Chair can stand the test of time. The wide frame offers a deep seat for relaxed sitting and mobility, as well as extra leg support. And it comes with a five-year warranty on the chair, as well as a 10-year warranty on the frame to ensure that it stays in store for years.

Pre-shaped gaming chair with tilting and height-adjustable chair, available for $ 149.99

Don’t let the simple exterior fool you, the Contoured Gamer Chair is made with complete ergonomic precision in mind. Lumbar support, height adjustment, leaning back and arm support are all supplied with the play chair. Moreover, the colorful vegan leather upholstery also looks pretty cool. The chair is currently on sale for almost $ 100 off the original price tag.

Top game tables

Offex Overlord 45-inch Wide PC Gamer Computer Desk, on sale for $ 239.99

The perfect match with the Contoured Gamer Chair is this competitively priced $ 240 red and black gamer desk from Offex. Not only is it a visual addition to the gaming chair, but it also offers gamers a sufficiently wide surface area for them to safely position monitors and consoles. In addition, it comes with headphone hooks and a cup holder to keep all your gaming needs organized when they are not in use.

Zone 47-inch Wide PC Gamer Computer Desk, on sale for $ 249.99

You use a lot of gaming equipment every day. And that means that many cords are scattered. Make sure that all your monitor, console, and controller wires are secure and are not disconnected or frayed with the Zone Wide PC Gamer Desk. It comes with three grounded power receptors, two USB charging ports and a cord management opening to protect all your wired equipment from damage.

Quest 45-inch Wide PC Gamer Computer Desk, on sale for $ 219.99

When it comes to gaming agencies, you are probably looking for the most affordable option out there. Meet the Quest 45-inch Wide PC Gamer Desk, which is now on sale for $ 219.99 and happens to be the most budget-friendly option on this list. It offers the cable management functions and the spacious surface that we love with the other models, but for a fraction of the total price.

Challenger 48-inch Wide PC Gamer Computer Desk, on sale for $ 239.99

You have several monitors, consoles and game equipment that must be stored on your desk. And as such, the extra desktop property is in your mind. The Challenger Computer Desk comes with a 48-inch wide table top, giving you enough space for all your devices (and more). Currently it is also for sale for almost 25% off the market price.

