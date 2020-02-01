GameDay: Edmonton Oilers at Calgary Flames

SATURDAY

Edmonton Oilers (26-18-6 *) at Calgary Flames (27-19-6)

20.00 MT, Scotiabank Saddledome, CBC, Sportsnet 960 The Fan / 630 CHED

* Prior to Friday’s game against St. Louis Blues

THE BIG MATCHUP

Flames C Sean Monahan vs. Oilers C. Ryan Nugent-Hopkins

Everyone expected a struggle – but not between these guests. During the opening period of Wednesday’s Battle of Alberta, Sluggin ’Sean and Knuckles Nuge dropped their gloves and put them out in front of the benches. The 25-year-old Monahan had never demolished at the NHL level, while the 26-year-old Nugent-Hopkins now has three periods on his resume. Don’t expect the fists to fly again, but Nugent-Hopkins and the Oilers hope for revenge of a different kind after Monahan scored the shootout winner at Rogers Place.

FIVE STORY LINES FOR THE GAME

THAT WAS FUN

Wednesday’s episode of the Battle of Alberta at Rogers Place lived up to the hype and something – and not just because Zack Kassian and Matthew Tkachuk had arranged their feud with a spicy scrap. Sixty-five minutes of intense, entertaining hockey solved absolutely nothing, with the Flames eventually taking the upper hand in a shootout. Sean Monahan had the only snipe in the competence competition, while the Oilers hit the post twice. Saturday’s rematch should be another must-see.

ALBERTA ADVANTAGE

Thanks to three consecutive victories, the Flames have already placed the regular season series against their provincial enemies. The first encounter was a bit skewed, but the last two both ended with a 4-3 score, one in regulation and the other in a shootout. The Oilers organized the defending Stanley Cup champions Friday before rushing to Calgary, but they can’t use that as an excuse, because the Flames were confronted with exactly the same scenario earlier this week.

EVEN GOOD FRIENDS?

Oiler’s superstar Connor McDavid was furious after Mark Giordano – a teammate at the NHL All-Star Game 2020 – cut his leg during the last matchup. Giordano explained Friday that he was simply trying to get a piece of McDavid as he rustled past, emphasizing that it was “a fair game” and Flames Brad Treliving, CEO, characterized every suggestion of malicious intention as “complete waste.” With Tkachuk-Kassian settled, this could be the new subplot.

PRODUCTIVE POSTS

The Art Ross Trophy race turns into a direct confrontation between the big Edmonton tent. On the way to Friday’s date against the St. Louis Blues, McDavid and Leon Draisaitl shared the top pin in the season-long NHL scoring race, with 77 points each. Both have added three points – that includes a few goals for McDavid and all assists for his friend and sometimes linemate – in three meetings with the Flames so far.

THIS N THAT

With his next point, Johnny Gaudreau will climb into the Top 10 on the franchise score cards of the Flames … Oilers winger Joakim Nygard and rear-guard Kris Russell both got injured on Wednesday, with Tyler Benson and Wiliam Lagesson recalled from Bakersfield Condors of AHL as reinforcements … Flame defender Juuso Valimaki has resumed skating, an important step when he recovers from an operation on a torn ACL this summer.

FLAME LINEUP

forwards

Andrew Mangiapane – Elias Lindholm – Matthew Tkachuk

Johnny Gaudreau – Sean Monahan – Buddy Robinson

Sam Bennett – Mikael Backlund – Tobias Rieder

Milan Lucic – Derek Ryan – Dillon Dube

Defense

Mark Giordano – TJ Brodie

Noah Hanifin – Travis Hamonic

Oliver Kylington – Rasmus Andersson

goaltenders

David Rittich

Cam Talbot

OILERS LINEUP

forwards

James Neal – Connor McDavid – Zack Kassian

Ryan Nugent-Hopkins – Leon Draisaitl – Kailer Yamamoto

Patrick Russell – Riley Sheahan – Josh Archibald

Sam Gagner – Gaetan Haas – Alex Chiasson

Defense

Oscar Klefbom – Ethan Bear

Darnell Nurse – Adam Larsson

Caleb Jones – Matt Benning

goaltenders

Mike Smith

Mikko Koskinen

INJURIES

Flames – D Juuso Valimaki (knee)

Oilers – LW ​​Joakim Nygard (hand), D Kris Russell (concussion protocol)

SPECIAL TEAMS

Powerplay (prior to Friday’s promotion)

Flames: 19.9% ​​(27-from-139, 15th)

Oil cans: 29.6% (27-for-126, 1st)

Penalty kick (prior to Friday’s promotion)

Flames: 81.9% (12th)

Oilers: 82.3% (8th)

– Wes Gilbertson