GameDay: Calgary Flames on Toronto Maple Leafs

Scoring has certainly not been a painful place for the Maple Leafs, who lead the way with 3.66 goals per outing.

THURSDAY

Calgary Flames (25-18-5) on Toronto Maple Leafs (25-16-6)

5 PM MT, Scotiabank Arena, Sportsnet West / Sportsnet 960 The Fan

THE BIG MATCHUP

Maple Leafs C Auston Matthews vs. Flames’ defense team

Matthews certainly loves skating at his home court. The superstar center cashed in on a hat trick – believe it or not, its first since its historic debut with four goals in October 2016 – in Tuesday’s win over the New Jersey Devils. The 22-year-old Matthews, right in the middle of the Maurice “Rocket” Richard Trophy race, has now achieved 27 goals in 23 twirls in the Scotiabank Arena this season. Whoa. Especially without the last change, the Flames cannot rely on just one man to stop one of the NHL’s most dangerous snipers. They would like to stick Captain Mark Giordano on Matthews Watch, but this should be a group effort.

Canadien goalkeeper Carey Price saves Milan Lucic with Flames.

Minas Panagiotakis / Getty Images

FIVE STORY LINES FOR THE GAME

NO-FFENCE

After Monday’s 2-0 shutout-loss against the Canadiens in Montreal, which marked the end of a five-game win, the Flames have now been cleared six times this season, the highest total in the league. That is an alarming status. The Flames 2018-19 average 3.52 snipes per night, tied for tops in the Western Conference, but the offensive numbers aren’t nearly the same this winter. In fact, they are now in the lower third of the NHL, with only 2.65 goals per match.

NOTHING BUT NET

Scoring has certainly not been a painful place for the Maple Leafs, which lead the way with 3.66 lamp lighting per outing. They raised that average in Tuesday’s 7-4 win against the New Jersey Devils, with Auston Matthews taking a hat trick when his team broke out of a triple winless funk. The Leafs have to produce large numbers because they can be a bit leaky in their own zone – only four teams have fished more pucks out of their net so far.

HAPPY HOME COMING?

This is one of those games that boys circle on the calendar. There are eight gentlemen on the roster of Flames from southern Ontario – Captain Mark Giordano (Toronto) and his top partner TJ Brodie (Chatham), attackers Sam Bennett (Holland Landing), Mark Jankowski (Dundas), Andrew Mangiapane (Toronto), Sean Monahan (Brampton) and Zac Rinaldo (Hamilton) and keeper Cam Talbot (Caledonia). When you work in the Western Conference, you don’t get many chances to blind your family and friends.

Hey, you’re an all-star

Flames goalkeeper David Rittich received good news on Wednesday and earned – and accepted – an invitation to the 2020 NHL All-Star Game as an injury replacement for Darcy Kuemper of the Arizona Coyotes. Rittich, who made 35 stops in a losing case in Montreal, this season holds an 18-11-5 record with a goal of 2.73 against average and a saving percentage of 913. With back-up Cam Talbot calling for more folding time, the Flames still have to reveal who will start against the Leafs.

THIS N THAT

The Flames doubled the Leafs in the Saddledome in mid-December, with Johnny Gaudreau potting a few to lead the home team to a 4-2 victory … Thursday’s hosts miss some important defenders due to injuries, with both Jake Muzzin and Morgan Rielly on the shelf … Maple Leafs ahead Jason Spezza just marked an impressive milestone and only became the 196th player in NHL history with 1,100 games played.

Flames goalkeeper David Rittich rescues at the Saddledome on December 12, the last time the two teams met.

Derek Leung / Getty Images

FLAME LINEUP

forwards

Andrew Mangiapane – Elias Lindholm – Matthew Tkachuk

Johnny Gaudreau – Sean Monahan – Mikael Backlund

Milan Lucic – Derek Ryan – Dillon Dube

Zac Rinaldo – Tobias Rieder – Sam Bennett

Defense

Mark Giordano – TJ Brodie

Noah Hanifin – Travis Hamonic

Oliver Kylington – Rasmus Andersson

goaltenders

David Rittich

Cam Talbot

MAPLE LEAVES LINEUP

forwards

Zach Hyman – Auston Matthews – Mitchell Marner

Alexander Kerfoot – John Tavares – William Nylander

Andreas Johnsson – Pierre Engvall – Kasperi Kapanen

Jason Spezza – Adam Brooks – Frederik Gauthier

Defense

Martin Marincin – Tyson Barrie

Travis Dermott – Justin Holl

Rasmus Sandin – Cody Ceci

goaltenders

Frederik Andersen

Michael Hutchinson

INJURIES

Flames – D Juuso Valimaki (knee)

Maple Leafs – LW ​​Trevor Moore (concussion), RW Ilya Mikheyev (wrist), D Jake Muzzin (foot), D Morgan Rielly (foot)

SPECIAL TEAMS

Powerplay (prior to Wednesday’s promotion)

Flames: 19.1% (27-out of 139, 20th)

Maple Leafs: 24.0% (27-for-126, 5th)

Penalty kick (prior to Wednesday’s action)

Flames: 83.2% (4th)

Maple Leafs: 75.7% (T-25th)

– Wes Gilbertson