GameDay: Calgary Flames at Chicago Blackhawks

TUESDAY

Calgary Flames (22-17-5) in Chicago Blackhawks (19-18-6)

18.30 MT, United Center, Sportsnet West / Sportsnet 960 The Fan

THE BIG MATCHUP

Flames LW Johnny Gaudreau vs. Blackhawks RW Patrick Kane

In recent seasons, a Flames-Blackhawks fight has certainly prompted comparisons between Gaudreau and Kane, but they don’t seem particularly relevant during Johnny Hockey’s most mediocre campaign. The 26-year-old left wing did gather a few assists on Sunday’s victory in Minnesota, but also had a few turn-earned turnovers, did not score on an escape late in the regulation and lost control of the puck in turn in the shootout . Kane, 31, recalled during a New Year’s visit to Calgary why he is still one of the most exciting guys in the competition, knocking twice and adding a few helpers. He has accumulated 55 points this season – 20 more than Gaudreau. There is no doubt about Johnny’s talent, but the Flames need number 13 to look more like his old self.

Chicago Blackhawks goalkeeper Robin Lehner with a save against Johnny Gaudreau of the Calgary Flames during NHL hockey in Calgary on Tuesday December 31, 2019. Al Charest / Postmedia

FIVE STORY LINES FOR THE GAME

DELIGHT THE PADDLES

With their proud dads, supportive siblings and others in tow, the Flames shoot to sweep their two-game Fathers / Mentors Trip. It was a boisterous after Sunday’s 5-4 shootout triumph in Minnesota, with Dillon Dube – accompanied by his older brother Jake – dented in the seventh round of the competition. After Monday’s training in the Windy City, the Flames and their special guests toured the historic Wrigley Field.

CUE DE COMEBACK (S)

The Flames were often down, but never played in Sunday’s shootout thriller against the Wild in Xcel Energy Center and this season became only the fifth team to score four game-binding goals in one game. They join the Edmonton Oilers, Nashville Predators, San Jose Sharks and Winnipeg Jets on that list. The Flames have now achieved half a dozen comeback victories when they were behind two, the second highest total in the competition.

ST PAUL, MINNESOTA – JANUARY 05: Dillon Dube # 29 of the Calgary Flames scores a goal against goalkeeper Alex Stalock # 32 of the Minnesota Wild during the shootout of the game at Xcel Energy Center on January 5, 2020 in St Paul, Minnesota. The Flames defeated the Wild 5-4 in a shootout.

Hannah Foslien /

Getty Images

TEMPORARY TEEN

The Blackhawks avoided Sunday in embarrassment, erasing an early deficit with two goals and gathered to beat the Detroit Red Wings in the basement with a 4-2 count. The tie-breaking tally came with thanks to rookie blue-lining Adam Boqvist, who is young enough that he could have represented Sweden to the junior world. Boqvist is one of two teenagers in Chicago’s line-up and joins Kirby Dach, the third choice, who turns 19 later this month.

FAMILIAR FOES

The Blackhawks spoiled New Year’s Eve celebrations at the Saddledome in their first meeting of this season, fending off a furious comeback effort from the locals and waiting for a 5-3 win. Patrick Kane added four points to the visitors, while Sam Bennett, Sean Monahan and Michael Frolik, who has been traded since, counted for Calgary. Robin Lehner, among the pipes that night for the Blackhawks, is currently out with a knee injury.

Calgary Flames On Tuesday, December 31, 2019, Sam Bennett collided with Patrick Kane of the Chicago Blackhawks during NHL hockey in Calgary. Al Charest / Postmedia

THIS N THAT

Prior to their New Year’s Eve, the Flames had won four against the Blackhawks … Flames retired David Rittich reached Sunday with 100 games. His 53 wins on his way to that milestone are the third largest backstop born in the Czech Republic, only following Roman Turek (58) and Roman Cechmanek (57) … The Hawks has a 10-9-3 record in United Center, bound for the least home wins of any Western Conference club.

FLAME LINEUP

forwards

Johnny Gaudreau – Sean Monahan – Mikael Backlund

Matthew Tkachuk – Elias Lindholm – Andrew Mangiapane

Milan Lucic – Derek Ryan – Dillon Dube

Sam Bennett – Mark Jankowski – Tobias Rieder

Defense

Mark Giordano – Rasmus Andersson

Noah Hanifin – Travis Hamonic

TJ Brodie – Michael Stone

goaltenders

David Rittich

Cam Talbot

BLACKHAWKS LINEUP

forwards

Dominik Kubalik – Jonathan Toews – John Quenneville

Alex DeBrincat – Kirby Dach – Dylan Strome

Dylan Sikura – Ryan Carpenter – Patrick Kane

Zack Smith – David Kampf – Matthew Highmore

Defense

Duncan Keith – Adam Boqvist

Erik Gustafsson – Connor Murphy

Olli Maatta – Dennis Gilbert

goaltenders

Corey Crawford

Kevin Lankinen

INJURIES

Flames – D Juuso Valimaki (knee)

Blackhawks – LW ​​Drake Caggiula (concussion), D Calvin de Haan (shoulder), G Robin Lehner (knee), RW Brandon Saad (ankle), D Brent Seabrook (hip / shoulder), C Andrew Shaw (concussion)

SPECIAL TEAMS

Powerplay (prior to Monday’s promotion)

Flames: 19.1% (25-out-131, 18th)

Blackhawks: 15.3% (21-for-137, 28th)

Penalty kick (prior to Monday’s promotion)

Flames: 82.2% (7th)

Blackhawks: 81.3% (T-11th)

