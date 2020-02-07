Game winner Spillane returns for Kerry, who makes three changes for Tyrone

After his win against Galway last week, Killian Spillane was named to take Kerry against Tyrone on Sunday.

The Templenoe replaces James O’Donoghue on the corner forward.

Sean O’Shea is introduced to the Half-Forward line instead of Gavin O’Brien.

Tadhg Morley returns to the starting XI with Shane Enright, who is out.

Graham O’Sullivan and Micheál Burns, both of whom joined late last weekend at the beginning of XV last weekend, remain in the team of Peter Keane.

The Kingdom has won and drawn a tie in Division 1 in the first two games and is in third place in the weekend.

Kerry Team vs. Tyrone:

1. Shane Ryan (Rathmore)

2. Jason Foley (Ballydonoghue)

3. Tadhg Morley (Templenoe)

4. Graham O’Sullivan (Dromid Pearses)

5. Paul Murphy (Rathmore)

6. Gavin Crowley (Templenoe)

7. Gavin White (Dr. Crokes)

8. Liam Kearney (Spa)

9. Jack Barry (Na Gaeil)

10. Micheál Burns (Dr. Crokes)

11. Sean O’Shea (Kenmare Shamrocks)

12.Stephen O’Brien (Kenmare Shamrocks)

13. Killian Spillane (Templenoe)

14. David Clifford (c) (fossa)

15. Paul Geaney (Dingle)