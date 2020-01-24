Game preview, info, prediction and more

The UNC basketball program hopes to end the losing streak of five games by returning home to play against Miami on Saturday

It was a fight for the North Carolina Tar Heels men’s basketball program this season, to say the least.

The Tar Heels are 8-10 and 1-6 in the conference game after losing to Virginia Tech on Wednesday night. It was a game that led UNC both in the second half and in extra time, but was unable to score free throws or win a bucket for the game.

Instead of ending their losing streak and possibly turning it around, frustration continued to grow for the UNC, which was understaffed with a rotation of seven players. But Saturday offers yet another chance to secure a good place for the program this season. We all know about the struggles, injury problems and late leads, but this team continues to fight and it would be nice if they won at home.

To do this, they have to take down a Miami team, which starts with 10: 8 in the overall classification and 2: 6 in the conference game.

The Hurricanes suffered a major defeat at Duke earlier this week and have had major problems this season. Their lonely ACC victories are at home in Clemson and against Pitt this season, but they’ll go through a series of three losses until Saturday.

Last season, Miami nearly shocked Chapel Hill when he got the UNC on Dean Dome before the Tar Heels got away with an 88-85 win in OT. It looks a bit different this year, as Miami rightly defeated the Tar Heels, which would give them their second win in the Dean Dome in the past three years.

Both teams fight and have approximately the same average points per game.

Miami averages 71.8 points per game, while Tar Heels averages 70.8 points per game. In every game, however, UNC has hit the 70-point mark at which they lost.

Chris Lykes was the trigger for nearly stopping the surprise at Chapel Hill last season, and he joins the game with an average of 15.7 points per game to lead Miami. The guard is part of a trio that leads Miami in the standings. Behind Lykes are Dejan Vasiljevic (14.6 points per game) and Kameron McGusty (14.5 points per game).

If North Carolina is not careful, the Miami guards could do this early and often. They are talented in the perimeter and the UNC needs to have their defensive game under control to slow them down.

This could very well lead to who leads down the route. Both teams are losing and really struggle to take care of basketball. It should be narrow in Chapel Hill and last until the last minutes when execution will be crucial. That’s something the Tar Heels have done badly so far this season due to their inexperience and lack of a leader on the ground.

Key to the game

Play smart and don’t flip it over. The Tar Heels have been in the game in four of their ACC losses this season, and poor execution on the track has cost them. Regardless of whether there are multiple sales, misses, poor watch management or even breakdowns in the defense, UNC does not seem to overcome this hump. Saturday could give the UNC another opportunity to end a game and make a profit.

Miami is also fighting, as mentioned earlier, and could be just what the UNC needs to end its defeat. The Hurricanes are a well-trained team, but their talent level is not far superior to the Tar Heels, and it should be a closely matched game.

Player to watch

Let’s go with Garrison Brooks again. The junior had a monster game for the Tar Heels, scored 28 points and got 13 rebounds in the defeat. The Hokies really had no answer for Brooks when he took over and gave the UNC a second lead they couldn’t hold.

Brooks averages 15.2 points and 9.4 rebounds per game while shooting 53.6 percent off the field. He carried the cargo for the Tar Heels, who have suffered numerous injuries this year.

Hopefully Brooks can continue his outstanding game and lead UNC to victory.

What you need to know

What? Miami 10-8 (2-6 in ACC) AT North Carolina 8-10 (1-6 in ACC)

When? Saturday, January 25, 12:00 p.m. European summer time

Where? Dean Hood in Chapel Hill, North Carolina

TV? ESPN2

Radio? Tar Heel Sports Network

All time series? UNC leads 24-8

Last meeting? UNC defeated Miami 88-85 in OT on February 9, 2019

Line? –

Forecast? UNC 72, Miami 70