Game of Thrones spin-off House of the Dragon | UK release date, cast

Game of Thrones may be over, but we’re far from done with Westeros.

HBO has officially ordered a full prequel series entitled House of the Dragon, set about 300 years before the events of the original show, telling the story of House Targaryen, the royal lineage to which Emilia Clarkes Daenerys Targaryen belongs. This news comes shortly after they unplugged a second thrones prequel that was shot thousands of years ago by producer Jane Goldman, in which a pilot film with John Simm and Naomi Watts was made.

Before the title was published, Martin wrote on his blog: “The program that is currently making all the headlines on the Internet is one of the others (successor programs). Also a prequel. Set thousands of years after Jane (Goldman) in the history of Westeros.

“And yes, it is based on material from one of my books,” he added, referring in particular to his non-narrative faux-history novel Fire & Blood, which is the chronicle of Westeros’ first kite-riding kings.

Now that House of the Dragon is officially on the way, you’ll find everything we need to know about the upcoming series here.

When will the Game of Thrones-Prequel House of the Dragon be seen on TV?

This is a long way at the moment. HBO has placed a series order so production will start soon, but at the time of writing, the show didn’t even set a main cast.

In an interview with Deadline, the president of HBO Programming Casey Bloys estimated a broadcast date for 2022, which couldn’t be more accurate.

However, we already know where the 10 episode series will air in the UK – Sky Atlantic and NOW TV, the same place where Game of Thrones aired. After the House of the Dragon announcement, the broadcaster resumed its contract with HBO.

To stay up to date, you can watch Game of Thrones seasons 1-8 on Amazon Prime today or on TV NOW as soon as they’re available. You can also buy the DVD box set for seasons 1-8 from Amazon for € 99.99.

Will any Game of Thrones characters return?

Probably not – unless the night king or some children of the forest make a cameo.

The series is said to be set 300 years before the events of Game of Thrones, which means that none of the characters we have come to know and love will appear.

However, if the series adjusts the time in Westerosi history that there are rumors, we will see the ancestors of the Starks, Lannisters, Baratheons and other families with whom we are more familiar – as well as Aegon “the Conqueror” Targaryen and his Sister women Rhaenys and Visenya, all of whom were regularly mentioned in the series.

And there is a familiar face that we may see again – that of the famous great dragon Balerion the Black Dread, Aegon’s mount, whose skull was in the King’s Landing dungeon for most of Game of Thrones. Although he may have a little more skin on his bones …

What is the Game of Thrones Targaryen prequel about?

The period of time rumored for the prequel – about 300 years before the events of Game of Thrones – coincides with the time when Aegon Targaryen flew his kites to Westeros for the first time and made himself king and a bloody (and fiery) one ) Triggered war that ended with the formation of the Iron Throne and the Seven Kingdoms (give or take thorns for a few years).

With this in mind, the series seems likely to be dealing with Aegon’s so-called Conquest War, although the drama may begin some time before to find out how and why he got involved in his ambitious coup.

Alternatively, it is possible that the Targaryen Civil War – known as the Dragon Dance – is at the heart of the prequel. EW seems to think so, even though the timeline isn’t quite right.

The author of the throne, George R. R. Martin, said: “Those who have read Fire & Blood will find that it contains enough material for a dozen shows.

“I can say that there will be dragons. Everyone else said that, so why not me? “

While the specific details of the plot have yet to be determined, we know that the Targaryen family will be the focus.

Casey Bloys, president of HBO Programming, said after the show’s announcement: “The Game of Thrones universe is so rich in stories. We look forward to exploring the origins of House Targaryen and the earlier days of Westeros with Miguel, Ryan and George. “

We looked at potential storylines in more detail here …

Who is doing the series?

George RR Martin, who wrote the original A Song of Ice and Fire book series that Game of Thrones is based on, worked on the series with Ryan Condal, the creator of the science fiction TV series Colony.

“(The series) has a script and a Bible, and both are great, top notch, exciting,” said Martin. “You are the work of Ryan Condal.”

“He is a very strong writer and a big fan of A Song of Ice & Fire, Dunk & Egg and Westeros in general. I loved working with him and if the Seven Gods and HBO are nice I hope that I can work with him in this new successor show for many years to come. “

Director Miguel Sapochnik will also act as a co-runner with Condal. He has directed the first episode and several other episodes that have previously appeared in productive chapters of Game of Thrones, including Battle of the Bastards and Winds of Winter.

#HouseOfTheDragon, a # GameofThrones prequel, is coming to @HBO.

The series was co-designed by @GRRMSpeaking and Ryan Condal. Miguel Sapochnik will work with Condal as a showrunner and will direct the pilot film and other episodes. Condal will write the series. pic.twitter.com/9ttMzElgXm

– Game of Thrones (@GameOfThrones) October 29, 2019

Game of Thrones regular author Bryan Cogman has reportedly been working on an earlier version of the idea that has now been put on hold.

Who’s in the cast?

Unknown at the moment, but we’re probably looking for platinum blonde OR people with solid wig experience. And whoever you are, we are sure that you will soon invite Emilia Clarke for some tips on kite riding …

