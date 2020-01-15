Game of Thrones House of the Dragon On the way to HBO in 2022

If you are one Game of Thrones fan who still mourns the loss of the prequel led by Naomi Watts, HBO has good news for you. House Targaryen spin-off from the cable company – titled House of the Dragon – is still moving forward and will premiere in 2022.

The show is based on George R. R. Martin’s novel 2019 Fire and blood, with scripts written by Martin and Colonyis Ryan Condal. This prequel plays a few hundred years before the era of Jon and Daenerys and deals with the rise and fall of the troubled dynasty of Targaryen. Director Miguel Sapochnik will lead the pilot and subsequent episodes and will act as showrunner with Condal.

The spin-off news dropped for the first time during the HBO Max presentation of WarnerMedia in October 2019, along with various other show updates. The announcement came shortly after the original GOT showrunners David Benioff and Dan Weiss left them Star Wars trilogy deal, and only a few hours after HBO canceled the other prequel. What can we expect in the Westeros next?

#HouseOfTheDragon, a #GameofThrones prequel is coming to @HBO.

The series is made in part by @GRRMSpeaking and Ryan Condal. Miguel Sapochnik will work with Condal as showrunner and will direct the pilot and extra episodes. Condal will write the series. pic.twitter.com/9ttMzElgXm

– Game of Thrones (@GameOfThrones) October 29, 2019