Game of Thrones’ George RR Martin reveals sick real-life inspiration behind the infamous massacre of Red Wedding – The Sun.

The Red Wedding remains one of the most terrifying twists on Game of Thrones.

In the shocking episode of season three of the HBO fantasy drama, Robb (Richard Madden) and Catelyn (Michelle Fairley) Stark were brutally murdered by the Freys.

Walder Frey orchestrated the infamous Red Wedding

After Robb refused to marry the family, Patriarch Walder (David Bradley) organized the murder of his family by soldiers who pretended to be guests at the ceremony.

Perhaps the most heinous thing was that Robbs wife Talisa (Oona Chaplin) was stabbed in her pregnant belly to eradicate the Stark bloodline as much as possible.

George RR Martin is now the author of the Song of Ice & Fire series, on which Game of Thrones is based, and has commented on the inspiration for the dark scenes.

Martin’s fascination with the history of the Middle Ages is no secret and much of the tradition of Westeros is exactly shaped by it.

In this case, Martin referred to two notorious crimes in Scottish history in which members of the nobility slaughtered their competition.

Robb Stark was stabbed in front of his mother

In 1140, the sixth Earl of Douglas, just 16 years old, was invited to a feast at Edinburgh Castle along with his younger brother at the request of King James II.

During the meal a servant entered and presented a black bull’s head on a plate that symbolized death.

The king’s chancellor, Sir William Crichton, accused the siblings of conspiring against James and they were taken away, accused of treason and beheaded.

Together with the Glencoe massacre of 1692, this forced 71-year-old Martin to write the butcher’s shop in a banquet.

“Scottish history is incredibly bloody and dark and confused and full of treachery and struggle, so it was a great source of inspiration,” Martin explains in the audio track of the new Edinburgh Castle tour.

Talisa was stabbed in the stomach by Robb Stark while carrying the child

Catelyn had cut her throat after facing her assailants

“The Red Wedding, which is perhaps the most notorious scene in my book, was largely inspired by two events in Scottish history – the black dinner here in Edinburgh when the Earl of Douglas and his brother were murdered at a dinner by the King and the Glencoe massacre when the Campbells slaughtered the MacDonalds, ”he continued.

“I combined the two and organized a wedding and you get the red wedding.”

