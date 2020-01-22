Game info, preview, prediction and more

The UNC basketball program takes to the streets to end bankruptcy with the matchup against Virginia Tech on Wednesday

The North Carolina Tar Heels continue their road trip, trying to end a series of four losses in the Atlantic Coast Conference game.

UNC has suffered another hard loss against Pitt, the second loss against the Panthers in the last four games. Now they hope to be left behind and head to Blacksburg to defeat Virginia Tech.

The Hokies achieve this game 13: 5 and a 4: 3 record, but are defeated at the weekend by a disappointing loss to Syracuse 81: 79. Tech won at ACC against Clemson, Syracuse, NC State and Wake Forest while losing to Syracuse, Duke and Virginia.

Landers Nolley II, the newcomer’s guardian, drives the Hokies offensive with an average of 17.8 points per game, while shooting 41 percent off the field and 38 percent off the three-point line. He was fantastic in 30.8 minutes per game all season and should be on the ACC All-Freshman team at the end of the season.

In addition to Nolley II, the Hokies received 9.6 points from Nahiem Alleyne guard and 8.8 points from Tyrece Radford guard. There is a lot of depth on the wing for the Hokies, but they could be a little vulnerable in the post. This is a place where the Tar Heels with Garrison Brooks and Armando Bacot could outdo each other in the post.

Your leading rebounder is Radford, who only averages 6.4 assists per game and as a team only 35 rebounds per game. With an average of 43.8 rebounds per game, the Tar Heels are among the best in the country.

If UNC wants to steal one of them on the street on Wednesday evening, it must dominate on the boards. This is also another chance to fix things up and score a hard win on Conference Street before Cole Anthony returns.

Key to the game

The area. We know about the struggles that UNC has fought and there was another street loss in Pitt. The tar heels just can’t limit the defensive framework and are likely to cost a few games here in 2019-20.

Virginia Tech participates in this game as one of the best three-point shooting teams in the country and shoots 37 percent from a distance. They make an average of 10.4 three-point points per game to score 71th points per game. UNC must either really block the perimeter defense or hope that the Hokies will go ice cold.

To see players

Armando Bacot. So far, Garrison Brooks has been fantastic in his youth season with the Tar Heels, and Wednesday should be another chance for him to dominate the paint job. But what about striker Armando Bacot?

The newcomer struggled a bit in his first year at Chapel Hill with an average of 10.2 points and 7.9 rebounds per game. These are not bad numbers, but Bacot was not consistent and I think he has not yet fully exploited his full potential.

Let’s see if Bacot has a big game on Wednesday and helps UNC win.

What you need to know

What? North Carolina 8-9 (1-5 in ACC) AT Virginia Tech 13-5 (4-3 in ACC)

When? Wednesday, January 22nd, 8:00 p.m. European Summer Time

Where? Cassell Coliseum

TV? ACCN

Radio? Tar Heel Sports Network

All time series? UNC leads 32-7

Last meeting? The UNC hit Virginia Tech 103-82 on Monday January 21, 2019

Line? Virginia Tech -6.5

Forecast? Virginia Tech 80, UNC 70