Changing the Game for Startup Marketing with Part Time Executives

Nowadays, startups are everywhere, but it’s tough to find good marketing leaders. Three pros in the field, Oliver Lo, Sophie Jokelson, and Rana Saha, came up with a smart fix. They created Fractionala platform that brings the idea of part-time hiring to startups in Southeast Asia, something that’s already big in Silicon Valley. Startups can now hire big shots like Chief Marketing Officers (CMOs) or Chief Financial Officers (CFOs) just for a bit or now and then. This means they get all the smarts without having to pay for a full-time gig.

The Birth of Fractional

Fractional came about because its founders saw something missing in the startup world. Oliver Lo used to head up marketing at SurgePeak XV’s growth program and noticed this big need.

I am aware that startups have a tough time with their marketing effort they need to define what sets them apart and grow without spending too much on ads. This problem gets worse without marketing, which led to the creation of Fractional.

The three founders have around 50 years’ worth of experience from big companies like Grab, Uber, App Annie, and Standard Chartered. They bring together top marketing to help startups that could really use the guidance. By doing so, they’re introducing part-time hiring in Southeast Asia where there’s still lots of room for the tech industry to grow.

Addressing a Market Need

Startups in this area often fight tooth and nail for enough money, making it almost impossible to hire seasoned Chief Marketing Officers (CMOs). Fractional changes the game by making it cheaper for these young companies to get their hands on first-class marketing experts. Plus, this deal looks good to marketers too

The Fractional Model, Flexibility, and Fair Pay

This approach gives them the chance to take on tough jobs growing businesses without losing out on fair pay. With the economy struggling, Fractional’s way of doing things is looking even better. Startups need affordable strategies to get through times when it’s hard to raise money. Jokelson has seen more companies getting interested in fractional hires as they look for ways to keep growing steadily while waiting for the economic situation to improve.

The Fractional Model, A Win Win Scenario

Fractional’s method is great for both startups and marketing gurus. For startups, it means they can bring in skilled marketing bosses to help them expand without paying for a full time. Meanwhile, marketing pros enjoy working on a variety of projects, calling their own shots, and feeling part of an elite group of marketers.

AK XV praised the service for its adaptability and the special chance it offers businesses to connect with leading professionals just when they need them.

Expanding the Startup Ecosystem

Fractional is on track to make a big difference in the startup scene by providing access to experienced marketing leaders. It’s not only about bridging a gap but about building an environment where startups can thrive with expert advice, and seasoned marketers can explore new uses for their skills. The program is already showing positive results, with the first group of CMOs, who bring a wealth of knowledge from different industries, diving into projects working directly with company founders as well as with venture capital and private equity funds.

Looking Forward

The people behind Fractional see a bright future for it and believe it will help startups grow steadily. This method opens up fresh opportunities for both startups and marketeers, aiming to support their joint success.

A Livelier, More Creative, and Tougher Market Scene. In taking these steps, Fractional isn’t just fulfilling a pressing demand. it’s also laying the groundwork for a future that’s lively full of new ideas and built to last.