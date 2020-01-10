Game Day: Oilers vs. Flames, Part 2

Loading...

“This is a game that’s going to be fun. I think both teams are looking forward to it,” said Flames interim head coach Geoff Ward.

SATURDAY

Edmonton Oilers (24-17-5) at Calgary Flames (24-17-5)

20.00 MT, Scotiabank Saddledome, CBC, Sportsnet, Sportsnet 360, Sportsnet 960 The fan

THE BIG MATCHUP

Flames G Cam Talbot vs. Oilers G Mike Smith

Life works in mysterious ways. After two years in Calgary, Mike Smith saw this off-season a one-year deal with the Edmonton Oilers. Meanwhile, after sharing four seasons with the oil, Cam Talbot signed a one-year pact with the Calgary Flames. When these teams met on December 27, it was David Rittich who got the call and made 28 of 29 saves in a 5-1 win in the first edition of the Battle of Alberta. On the other hand, it was Mikko Koskinen who started the game and was chased after allowing four goals in 24 shots before Smith came in and delivered the struggling 31-year-old Finn. It was not official on Friday. But based on the way Talbot and Smith played in their respective games on Thursday and the background story, it would be a fantastic duo.

FIVE STORY LINES FOR THE GAME

CALF LOVE

The Flames have received 16 puppies that can currently be adopted by the Cochrane & Area Humane Society, which made for a doggone happy day at Scotiabank Saddledome. No word if a player had plugged in or adopted one. Interim head coach Geoff Ward was determined in his answer because he already has a bulldog named Crash. Cam Talbot, a proud father of twins, will probably not add to his busy household either. “They are cute,” said the Flames with a smile.

THESE BOYS AGAIN?

Get used to it. After a meeting in Edmonton on December 27 – two weeks ago – and on Saturday, these teams will clash again before the month is over. Their next date is after the NHL All-Star break on January 29 in Edmonton, which is their last game before the series ends on April 4 in Calgary. The flames struck first and won 5-1 at Rogers Place immediately after the three-day Christmas holiday of the NHL.

GREAT GAME FOR BOTH SIDES

There is no doubt that this is a huge collision for both teams that are neck and neck in the Pacific Division standings and try to climb before they go their own way for the NHL All-Star break. On the way to Friday’s action, their identical records were the Oilers in third place (with 22 regulation plus overtime wins) and Calgary in fourth place (with 20 ROW). Calgary has won four times; Edmonton has won three times. Then, you factor in the Battle of Alberta fuel, the players playing their former teams, Hockey Night in the late game of Canada and lots of other storylines, it will be a must-see date on the 2019-20 NHL schedule.

HE SAID IT

“This is a game that’s going to be fun. I think both teams are looking forward to it,” said Flames interim head coach Geoff Ward. “I think the fact that the rivalry is relevant again is good and it would be great atmosphere and a great hockey game. “Oilers head coach Dave Tippett:” I understand that there are players on every team. But as soon as you get into the game, those things fade away. Players are in their new teams and if you watch the game (Saturday), this has major consequences for the rankings. You take out the personalities and play for the team. “

ABOUT THE OILS

Saturday’s game is a five-game road trip for the Oilers, winners of three consecutive games and are 4-0-1 in their last five games. Their last was Thursday’s 4-2 win over the Montreal Canadiens … Edmonton captain Connor McDavid became the first player to score 70 points in 46 or fewer games in consecutive seasons since Jaromir Jagr with the Pittsburgh Penguins in 1998-99 ( 46 games) and 1999 -00 (38) … G Mike Smith earned 35 saves in his fourth consecutive start on Thursday.

FLAME LINEUP

forwards

Matthew Tkachuk – Elias Lindholm – Andrew Mangiapane

Johnny Gaudreau – Sean Monahan – Mikael Backlund

Milan Lucic – Derek Ryan – Dillon Dube

Zac Rinaldo – Mark Jankowski – Sam Bennett

Defense

Mark Giordano – TJ Brodie

Noah Hanifin – Travis Hamonic

Oliver Kylington – Rasmus Andersson

goaltenders

Cam Talbot

David Rittich

OILERS LINEUP

forwards

James Neal – Connor McDavid – Zack Kassian

Ryan Nugent-Hopkins – Leon Draisaitl – Kailer Yamamoto

Joakim Nygard – Riley Sheahan – Josh Archibald

Jujhar Khaira – Gaetan Haas – Alex Chiasson

Defense

Darnell Nurse – Ethan Bear

Oscar Klefbom – Adam Larsson

Caleb Jones – Kris Russell

goaltenders

Mike Smith

Mikko Koskinen

INJURIES

Oilers – None.

Flames – D Juuso Valimaki (knee)

SPECIAL TEAMS

Powerplay (prior to Friday’s promotion)

Oil cans: 83.2% (6th)

Flames: 82.8% (7th)

Penalty kick (prior to Friday’s promotion)

Oilers: 29.5% (1st, 41 out of 139)

Flames: 19.0% (19th, 26-out-137)

– Kristen Anderson