Game Changer - View Edouard's Quickfire Double

Odsonne Edouard started on the bench on Saturday afternoon with the Frenchman who had a toe injury.

Leigh Griffiths started the game in which Neil Lennon returned to one with a winger on both sides.

Celtic was 1-0 higher thanks to a penalty from Callum McGregor in the first half.

It was the 63rd minute that Eddy would be introduced to the game and his first touch of the ball two minutes later let the Ross County goalkeeper peck the ball out of the back of his net.

Celtic 2-0 Ross County

Super Sub French Eddy

Edouard was not ready as the ultimate impact substitute when he scored his second a few minutes later.

Celtic 3-0 Ross County

French Eddy (2)

Celtic was comfortable at 3-0 and Eddy would have had an assist a few minutes later, but Mikey Johnston chose to squeeze the ball instead of shooting.

An absolute game changer.