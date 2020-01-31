A grizzly bear caught by the Wyoming Game and Fish Department for monitoring purposes exhibits all the qualities that make the species revered and feared. This bear recovered safely from sedation before returning to his ghost sites. (Wyoming Game and Fish Department)

January 28, 2020 by Angus M. Thuermer Jr., WyoFile

At the beginning of September 30, employees of the Wyoming Game and Fish department discovered a dead grizzly bear in one of the bait traps of the office – a first catch-related fatality that nevertheless caused dismay among conservations and other bear defenders.

A diagnostic report based on a necropsy obtained by WyoFile stated that the bear died after suffering from catch myopathy, a condition in which animals become extremely exhausted.

Trappers found the 326-pound, about 7-year-old male grizzly bear dead in a casket trap at Shoshone Lodge outside the eastern entrance to Yellowstone National Park.

Case coordinator Todd Cornish at the Wyoming State Veterinarian Laboratory found congestion in the lungs, swelling caused by blood leaking from blood vessels and “peripheral emphysema,” according to a summary of a necropsy performed in Laramie. He also noted “acute (skeletal) degenerative myopathy” or exhaustion that is similar to what would be found in overheating.

Cornish also found damaged tissues that “suggest a significant battle in the diver,” a diagnostic report says.

Game and Fish said death was extremely rare, the first of its kind to be seen in more than 1,573 box or diver-like attributes, according to an internal Game and Fish e-mail obtained by WyoFile.

The incident yields an otherwise optimistic report showing a reduction in grizzly conflicts and deaths last year.

Protected as an endangered species under the Endangered Species Act, the grizzly bears of Wyoming are controlled by the American Fish and Wildlife Service with significant help from and coordination with Wyoming Game and Fish Department. About 700 live in the Yellowstone-Grand Teton core area and the surrounding national forests, but more also live outside that zone.

The bear took the mores from the lodge on September 26, according to Game and Fish records. It returned the following two nights and bravely approached people.

Lodge staff used a pick-up truck to drive it out the third night it was on site, a report said. Game and Fish set the bait trap on September 29 and caught the bear early that night or the next morning. Most bears that are the first to violate are relocated and released.

A guest at the lodge interviewed Game and Fish campaigns and research during the incident. Bob Nevens remains dissatisfied with the outcome of the incident, even after several discussions with government officials and reviews of laboratory reports.

Wildlife managers have not handled the incident casually, said Dan Thompson, the large carnivore section supervisor of Game and Fish. Regardless of how often nature managers catch and move grizzly bears or interact with other wildlife, “it is always with absolute respect and ethics for that animal,” he said. “We devote our lives to the care of wildlife.”

“Something doesn’t look right,” Nevens told WyoFile in a telephone interview from his home in Tennessee. He saw and photographed the box trap the day it was set and said there were no signs that warned people to stay away.

Game and Fish informed the lodge and the guests in advance of the operation and some of them watched trappers set up the recording device, Thompson said. “We warned them to stay away,” he said. “We made sure we talked to the lodge and the people who run the lodge,” said employees and owners who are well versed in grizzly bears.

The next morning, Nevens heard that the lodge’s employees saw the bear in the trap around September 30, he said. The next morning the trap and bear disappeared and he heard that the animal had died.

“They didn’t take statements,” he said about Game and Fish employees, based on the data he received and conversations with Game and Fish officials. Game and Fish did not follow “the basic 101 steps to ask what happened.”

“We stopped and talked to the wranglers – seven or eight of them – and announced that we were retiring and had a unique situation,” Thompson said. Game and Fish checked the fall to check if it worked correctly. Because the incident was unprecedented, Game and Fish decided to order a necropsy.

The bait bin with grizzly box in the Shoshone Lodge. (Bob Nevens)

In addition, a registration application was submitted to Game and Fish and received a diagnostic overview and some e-mail exchanges between employees of the office. One document was a work plan of discussion points that officials could use to explain the incident. Thompson distributed it to various stakeholders “for consistency,” an email said.

The concept discussion points said that the first results of a study pointed to exercise hyperthermia / exercise myopathy. “Thompson advised against distributing a press release” because that will probably only cause an unnecessary discussion, “said an email (Thompson later extensively discussed the incident with WyoFile).

The talks disturbed Nevens because Thompson distributed them on 10 October, 20 days before examiners submitted the report on necropsy.

Civil servants seemed to coordinate their stories, Nevens told WyoFile. He is “absolutely stunned” that a federally protected animal died in the custody of game and fish with what he said is little record of what happened.

“It would probably have been better if the American Fish and Wildlife Service intervened and did the necropsy,” says Kristin Combs, program director of Wyoming Wildlife Advocates. When an agency investigated its own operations, she said, “You wonder how much objectivity there is.”

Wyoming Game and Fish has a license under the Endangered Species Act to catch grizzly bears, wrote the US spokesperson for Fish and Wildlife Joe Szuszwalak in an email. He did not respond directly to a question about a potential or perceived conflict of interest that the state might have when investigating its own activities.

Game and Fish report

Employees of Shoshone Lodge had a party the night the bear was stuck, Nevens said. “Has anyone provoked the bear (in the fall), is it causing stress?” He asked.

Trappers did not use the grizzly bear during the incident, according to a safety report. The bear had no ear tags – an indication that he probably had not been caught before. It seemed healthy, although the laboratory report showed roundworm plague, but not at the level that it would affect the condition of the bear. A test of the bear’s brain did not detect rabies.

“It looks like our bear was really stressed in the fall of the diver,” Terry Creekmore, a specialist in wildlife and wildlife diseases, wrote to other parties as he distributed the report. “High ambient temperatures can cause heat stress and aggravate catch myopathy, but I doubt the night temperature was exceptionally warm in early September.”

Trappers found snow on the ground when they arrived in the fall of September 30, Thompson told WyoFile.

The bear had fluid in his lungs and muscle changes “that indicate he died of catch myopathy,” Creekmore wrote. Probably secondary conditions including acidosis, electrolyte disorders, shock and cardiovascular compromises, the laboratory report said.

Researchers examined 50 specimen slides of samples from the brains of the bear, kidney, spleen, liver, esophagus, windpipe, stomach, small intestine, colon, adrenal gland, thyroid gland, salivary gland, lymph nodes, testis, skin, bone, diaphragm, bladder, tongue , heart, eye, a membrane known as the third eyelid and found no significant lesions. No underlying diseases have contributed to the bear’s death, explained documents.

“We looked at (if there was) human intervention,” while the bear was trapped, Thompson told WyoFile. “There turned out to be no cheating.”

Rumors that people fed the bear were unfounded, he said. “We looked at things like that,” he said. The laboratory report showed a gut with about four pounds of chokecherries.

“There was fresh snow – there were no traces around the fall,” Thompson said. “We have various research techniques where we can see if someone has tampered with the fall. As far as we know, no one went upstairs and tampered with the bear – nobody did anything to bother that bear while it was trapped. “

One or two other cases

A scientific article documents exercise myopathy in a grizzly bear that died in Alberta, Canada in 2003, 10 days after it was caught by a leg bow. Authors wrote that evidence suggested that non-fatal exercise myopathy occurred in other bears caught by a leg clamp. Such exhaustion “is generally not a cause of death.”

“However, we propose that the occurrence of non-fatal (exertional myopathy) in grizzly bears after capture by leghold snare has potential implications for using this capture method, including negative effects on animal welfare and research data,” wrote authors in a summary of the article.

Game and Fish did not use a trap in the Shoshone Lodge catch.

In a conversation with other bear managers, Thompson has heard about another case of catch myopathy in the US, he said. It happened with a black bear in the southwest.

In the draft discussion points, Thompson wrote that Game and Fish routinely evaluates catch strategies and adjusts “for the ultimate safety of bears and humans.”

Guest guest Nevens wrote WyoFile that he raised the issue in the hope that witnesses could come up with other information, that future attributes will be safe and that investigations will be thorough and transparent.

WyoFile has not received a response to an e-mail sent to the Lodge address.

This article was originally published by WyoFile and is being republished here with permission. WyoFile is an independent non-profit news organization focused on people, places and policies in Wyoming.