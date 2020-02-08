Galway 2020 opening ceremony canceled due to storm Ciara

The opening ceremony to mark Galway’s year as European Capital of Culture was canceled due to storm Ciara.

The organizers for Galway 2020 said the cancellation was in the interest of public security.

President Michael D Higgins was scheduled to launch the ceremony as part of an event week to mark the European Capital of Culture celebrations in Galway.

Galway holds the title together with the Croatian city of Rijeka.

Today’s event was planned as a fire and flame extravaganza in South Park, where steel sculptures were meant to reflect the stories and traditions of the ancient city that turned into glittering spheres.

Galway’s year got off to a bumpy start with a number of issues that had come to light, including funding difficulties and staff cuts.

The organizers were “extremely disappointed” about the cancellation of the final of the opening ceremony.

They said in a statement: “We have been in constant contact with the relevant authorities since the weather warnings were introduced earlier this week, and for the sake of public safety, the weather warnings indicate that this is unsafe to continue.

“We are saddened by the community cast, our volunteers and the entire team who have worked so hard in the past weeks and months.

They added, “Today’s event would have marked the end of an extremely successful week-long series of events on the fire tour of the lighting ceremonies that have illuminated cities across the county.”

Storm Ciara is expected to bring extremely windy and wet conditions this weekend as it towers over Ireland from the Atlantic.

A status orange wind alarm is available for Galway today from 1:00 p.m. to 6:00 p.m.

In the meantime, a wind warning for the entire country has been raised to the status orange level and wind gusts of up to 130 km / h are forecast for tomorrow.

Main picture: File photo. Image via @ Josephamadigan on Twitter