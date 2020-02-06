Gallup Poll: Most Americans are happy with their private lives

According to a new Gallup survey, 90% of Americans are happy with their personal lives.

It is the highest satisfaction rate in four decades and surpasses the previous 88% high recorded in 2003.

Here’s how the results of the poll released on Thursday are broken down:

96% of those who earn $ 100,000 or more are satisfied.

93% of Republicans are satisfied.

86% of the Democrats are satisfied.

92% of men are satisfied.

87% of women are satisfied.

65% of all respondents state that they are “very satisfied” with the way their private lives are organized.

“It is probably not a coincidence that American confidence in the US economy and personal finances leads to increased satisfaction with their private lives,” Gallup said in his survey report.

The survey, conducted from January 2 to 15, included 1,014 adults. The error rate is plus or minus 4 percentage points.

