Gallup: Majority will not vote for socialists

Only 45% of Americans said they were ready to vote for a socialist president, while 53% would not, according to a Gallup poll released on Tuesday.

Gallup also asked voters about their willingness to vote for candidates with different characteristics, but “socialist” was the only one that received majority opposition.

The question was: “Until the 2020 political conventions, there will be discussions about the qualifications of presidential candidates – their education, age, religion, race, etc. If your party was a generally well-qualified person who was nominated for the president random [characteristic] would you vote for this person? “

Further results of the survey show:

More than 90% say they would vote for a presidential candidate nominated by their party who happens to be black, Catholic, Spanish, Jewish, or a woman.

About 8 in 10 said they would be willing to vote for evangelical Christians, gays or lesbians, while around 60% -70% would vote for someone under the age of 40, over 70, a Muslim or an atheist.

76 percent of Democrats are ready to vote for a socialist, but only 17 percent of Republicans say the same. 45% of the independents would be willing to do so.

The total percentage of those willing to vote for a socialist dropped two points over the same question five years ago.

The survey was conducted among 1,033 adults between January 16 and 29. There is a 4 percentage point error rate.

