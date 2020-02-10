Gallery: Wyoming’s legislative authorities return to the restored historic Capitol

Sen. Bill Landen, R-Casper, Sen. Bo Bitemen, R-Ranchester and Rep. Stan Blake, D-Green River, greet each other before the 2020 joint session on Monday in Cheyenne. (Dan Cepeda, Oil City)

CHEYENNE, Wyo. – Wyoming lawmakers met Monday morning in the recently restored State Capitol building in Wyoming before the start of the 2020 budget session.

Government Mark Gordon gave the annual State of the State speech in the morning Joint Session, facing the challenges as legislators look for new revenue as energy gains fall.

Photos by Dan Cepeda, Oil City News:

Governor Mark Gordon and First Lady Jennie Gordon walk for his State of the State speech during the opening session of the 2020 Budget Session of the Wyoming State Legislature on Monday, February 10, 2020 in Cheyenne to the House of the State. (Dan Cepeda, Oil City)

Governor Mark Gordon of Wyoming is welcomed in the Living Room at his State of the State address in 2020 on Monday, February 10, 2020 in Cheyenne. (Dan Cepeda, Oil City)

The restored living room can be seen from the gallery before the joint session of 2020 on Monday, February 10 (Dan Cepeda, Oil City)

Rep. Evan Simpson, R-Afton and Rep. Garry Piiparines, R-Evanston. (Dan Cepeda, Oil City)

Rep. Tim Salazar, R-Dubois and Rep. Andi Clifford, D-Riverton. (Dan Cepeda, Oil City)

Rep. John Winter, R-Thermopolis. (Dan Cepeda, Oil City)

Rep. Pat Sweeney, R-Casper. (Dan Cepeda, Oil City)

Rep. Bunky Loucks, R-Casper. (Dan Cepeda, Oil City)

Sen. Bill Landen, R-Casper. (Dan Cepeda, Oil City)

Tara Nethercott, R-Laramie, talks to Senator Charles Scott, R-Casper. (Dan Cepeda, Oil City)

Sen. Eli Bebout, R-Riverton. (Dan Cepeda, Oil City)

Stephan Pappas, R-Cheyenne (Dan Cepeda, Oil City)

Rep. Cyrus Western, R-Sheridan and lobbyist Richard Garrett. (Dan Cepeda, Oil City)

Sen. Cheri Steinmentz, R-Lingle. (Dan Cepeda, Oil City)

Sen. Jeff Wasserburger, R-Gillette. (Dan Cepeda, Oil City)

Rep. Steve Harshman, R-Casper. (Dan Cepeda, Oil City)

Jennie and Gov. Mark Gordon before the speech of the State of the State. (Dan Cepeda, Oil City)

Rep. Patrick Sweeney, R-Casper. (Dan Cepeda, Oil City)

Mark Gordon Government (Dan Cepeda, Oil City)

Rep. Chuck Gray, R-Casper. (Dan Cepeda, Oil City)

Mark Gordon Government (Dan Cepeda, Oil City)

The choir of the Natrona County High School performs under the roundabout of the State Capitol on Monday, February 10, 2020. (Dan Cepeda, Oil City)

