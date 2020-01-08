Gallery: The amazing costumes, strange controllers and gaming rarities from MAGFest 2020

Loading...

I’ve said it before, and I’ll probably say it again: MAGFest (The Music and Gaming Festival) is the best gaming convention that I attend all year round. The encounter of thousands of video players, tabletop players, cosplayers, chiptune music fans and all other types of nerds creates an electrical atmosphere that lasts for four days, day and night.

Other fan-oriented conventions like PAX can capture some of that feeling, but the presence of major game publishers at these shows creates a more corporate feeling. For 18 years, MAGFest has kept its atmosphere as a base for all types of fans and given them the opportunity to share their common interests in a safe and controlled space. It is the perfect start to a new year.

Here are some of the most interesting pictures I’ve seen during this year’s show.

After the apocalypse, these bottle caps are worth a fortune!

An everyday sight at MAGFest.

Chocobos love ukulele music. It is a confirmed fact.

There can only be one snake and one big boss.

Jim Carrey, is that you?

Does it count as cosplay if you dress up as a Mii version of yourself?

Keep it up, Sam Porter Bridges.

We giant black balls have to stick together if we want to kill Mario!

Self-explanatory cosplay.

Why is this racing game so serious?

To hum? Hey Buzz, can you explain this crazy space game to me?

If you missed your chance decades ago to print pictures directly from Pokemon Snap at blockbuster locations, you can do so at MAGFest!

You would be forgiven if you didn’t know the Atari 2600 had an official light gun. Sentinel is the only released 2600 game that works with the controller, although it is supported by a number of Atari 7800 games.

In the MAGFest indie arcade, you can find people taking pantomime showers to control a video game.

In the MAGFest indie arcade you can meet people who hit rubber fish to control a fighting game.

This mesmerizing, mirrored shape shows a complicated game of area control.

The problem with most arcade games is that they don’t have enough buttons. In this game, every button does something completely random and you have to find the right one to win.

Blow into a harmonica-like NES cartridge to control an NES game? Sure, why not?

It’s hard to say, but the frets and strings on this guitar have been replaced with mouse and trackball controls. There are also a number of keyboards for pedaling, distortion pedal style.

I can’t explain the existence of this Danny Devito shrine in the hotel hallway, except that Devito seems to be a meme among the “boys”.

This worn-out X-Men cabinet has become a memorial to Charles Margolis, the late inventor of the “Colossus Scream”, who can still be heard frequently at every MAGFest.

DanceRush Stardom was a highlight in the Japanese arcade section and prompted your intrepid editor to do a little replacement moonwalking.

The glowing displays under the players’ feet had no purpose, but definitely attracted a lot.

Once a living room device, now a walk-in DJ table!

Yes, this is an original 1955 Magnavox television that is used as a laptop display in the MAGFest Museum. Hey, a monitor is a monitor.

You need two tube TVs to effectively restore the Nintendo DS development environment.

Facebook / Oculus will buy Nintendo, confirmed.

The best televisions are spherical.



The flames make it go faster.