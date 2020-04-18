Gallery: Hands-on photographs showcase Apple’s $700 Mac Pro Wheels Package

Apple this week officially started off promoting substitution kits for Mac Professional toes and wheels. Now, our to start with glimpse at the $700 Mac Professional Wheels Kit in the wild has emerged. Head down below for a close-up appear at what you get for that selling price.

Illustrations or photos posted to Weibo currently present the Mac Professional Wheels Kit in all of its glory. Incorporated in the box are the four wheels together with a 1/4-inch to 4 mm hex bit. Apple warns that “additional tools are necessary” for actually putting in the wheels on your Mac Professional.

This is Apple’s elevator pitch for the Mac Pro Wheels Kit:

Put your Mac Professional on wheels with the Mac Pro Wheels Package. The custom-built stainless metal and rubber wheels make it simple to move your Mac Pro all around, irrespective of whether sliding it out from underneath your desk or throughout your studio.

Set up essential. A 1/4-inch to 4 mm hex bit is bundled, but more resources are needed. Changing the Mac Pro feet with wheels provides approximately a person inch to the peak of the frame.

Never forget about that Apple is selling a new Mac Professional Toes Kit as well, which sets you back a considerably a lot more acceptable (?) $300. Devoid of more ado, here’s a entire gallery of visuals showcasing the Mac Professional Wheels Kit:

You can buy the new Mac Pro Wheels Package on Apple’s web site now. If you have any funds left for expedited delivery, you can get your order as shortly as April 22. Many thanks to 9to5Mac reader Wolfy for sharing these images. Also, be guaranteed to adhere to 9to5Mac on Weibo below.

