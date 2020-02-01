Gallagher scores back, Canadiens defeated Sabers 3-1 | paNOW | Prince Albert, Saskatchewan

Carter Hutton made 27 saves in a loss that extended his slip to 12 games. He has gone 0-8-4 in his last 13 games since he opened the season with six wins.

The Sabers turned to Hutton with starter Linus Ullmark, who was expected to miss between three and four weeks after injuring his right leg in a 5-2 defeat to Ottawa on Tuesday.

Hutton made his second start in six weeks, and only since he allowed five goals on 34 shots in a 6-3 loss to Vancouver on January 11.

The momentum of the game changed halfway through the first period, and with Buffalo with 1-0 and a 9-0 lead in shots. The Canadiens then took control in the first minutes of the second period and eventually surpassed Buffalo 30-21.

Kovalchuk scored 44 seconds with a close shot and after Buffalo defender Jake McCabe Montreal met Nick Suzuki forwards.

A large defensive division led to the leading goal of Gallagher.

Four Sabers defenders shadowed Tatar in the right corner, where he turned around and pulled a no-look through the middle to find Gallagher all alone on the left post. Gallagher made a few moves to pull Hutton out of position before he shot a shot behind the keeper.

“We just don’t manage the puck so well,” Gallagher said about the slow start of the Canadiens.

“We just played smarter, we played better hockey, and that’s what you have to do,” he added, praising Price for limiting the deficit to just one goal. “We felt happy that the game was there to come and play, and that’s what we did.”

Buffalo dropped to 0-2 since being released from a week, and in the midst of what had to be a crucial piece for a team that played nine out of ten at home.

Sabers fans, already angry at Buffalo’s dud Tuesday against Ottawa, left the team after the second ice boo period.

Trust – or lack of it – was the problem, McCabe said.

“I think our start in the second was not ideal, and we sort of went down and none of us played the rest of the game with confidence,” he explained.

McCabe was reminded how the Sabers endured well-known late-season collapse during an eight-year play-off drought that stands as the longest active streak of the NHL.

“To be honest, tune in, tune out negativity, because I know we have a lot of good guys here and a group that is really focused,” McCabe said.

Eichel opened the score 7:11 in, and 22 seconds after Joel Armia of Montreal was penalized for stumbling. Rasmus Dahlin placed him in the left circle, where Eichel defeated Price on the short side.

With 34 assists, Eichel became the first Sabers player to reach 30 goals and 30 assists since Jason Pominville had 30 and 43 in 2011-12. Eichel also became the first Sabers player to score 30 in his first 50 games of a season since Pat LaFontaine (42 games) and Alexander Mogilny (47) both did it in 1992-93.

OBSERVATIONS: Sabers RW Kyle Okposo played only 3:47 of the first period and did not return after sustaining what coach Ralph Krueger called an upper body injury, but not one where Okposo’s head was involved in excluding the possibility of concussion for a player who has a history of them. Krueger added that he does not expect Okposo to play against Columbus on Saturday. … The game was Gallagher’s 530th with Montreal, giving him a 52nd draw with Claude Larose on the franchise list. … Canadiens D Marco Scandella returned to Buffalo for the first time since he was traded to Montreal three weeks ago.

John Wawrow, The Associated Press