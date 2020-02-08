Galen Gering confirms the exit as Rafe Hernandez

There’s another casting shocker from Days of our Lives when Galen Gering is out. Photo credits: © ImageCollect.com / Carrie-Nelson

Galen Gering has confirmed that he will leave the role of Rafe Hernandez on days of our lives. The actor shocked the fans with his announcement.

Production of the day game was resumed. The show was interrupted longer and all actors were released from their contracts. It was a step to save money and ensure NBC extended the days for another year.

The ABC soap returns for season 56, but casting cuts make headlines. Together with Galen’s announcement, Casey Moss (JJ Deveraux) is due to leave the soap opera in February.

Galen confirms the exit as Rafe Hernandez

During an interview on the podcast, The Cliff Dorman Show, Galen spoke about what happened to the NBC daytime drama when production resumed. The actor was frank and honest about his future with Days, and it’s not good news for fans.

“The fact is, I might as well say it. I don’t know how long I’ll be on the show or what the next chapter will contain. If I stay, if I go, I know that I definitely go on a bit, you know what I’m saying? Galen announced.

He admitted that he is still working the days and still has a few weeks of shooting to summarize Rafe’s story. As fans know, the NBC show films are shown months in advance, which means that Galen will be on screen until August.

Galen Gering (Rafe, #DAYS OF OUR LIVES) talks about this week’s time jump @galengering # DayofDays2019 pic.twitter.com/X2S8389ESZ

– OutTakes Interviews (@LauriesOutTakes) November 11, 2019

Perhaps the reason why Sami (Alison Sweeney) is coming home this summer has to do with Rafe getting out.

What’s next for Galen?

Now the cat is out of the bag and Galen leaves Days, the actor begins to reveal what comes next for him. The truth is, Galen isn’t sure what the next chapter has in store for him.

He reported on the podcast that he wanted to focus on writing and directing. The actor is open to the next phase of his life, even if it is full of uncertainty.

One thing is certain, Galen is ready to spread his wings, but it’s hard to leave a place he’s called home for so long. He has been part of the NBC family since joining Passions over 20 years ago when Luis Lopez-Fitzgerald. Days won the talented star as soon as Passions was canceled, and he made his debut as Rafe in 2008.

It is the end of an era for Galen Gering, who has confirmed that he is leaving Days of our Lives and the role of Rafe Hernandez.

Days of our lives are broadcast on NBC on weekdays.