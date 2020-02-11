Galbraith: The story of Lord Tweedsmuir teaches Canada about challenging times

Lord Tweedsmuir and President Franklin D. Roosevelt.

Democracy is withdrawing. Authoritarian leaders are increasing. Violate international rules. Ineffective international organizations. An isolationist United States.

The world in which Canada is trying to play a meaningful role has become more dangerous and unpredictable. But Canada is also distracted internally, faced with challenges to national unity, federal-provincial disputes, financially challenged provinces and increasing deficits.

It is a challenging list of problems for Canadian leaders. Would it come as a surprise that these issues would be known to a leading public figure who died 80 years ago today, 11 February? At the time, we were fortunate to have a statesman of high intellect, deep humanity and broad experience as Governor General, who inspired a nation and several of its Canadian successors.

Governor General Lord Tweedsmuir (1935-40) was better known as the Scotland-born writer John Buchan, author of spy thrillers, but his varied career included lawyer, journalist, publisher, head of intelligence during the First World War and member of parliament.

In Canada he traveled wider than any previous governor general. He promoted national unity and promoted greater awareness among the regions. He saw the north as “a great connecting factor of rule” because it “occurs both in the east and in the west.” It inspired his journey across the Mackenzie River to the Arctic, after which he reported his observations to Prime Minister William Lyon Mackenzie. Koning on development, conservation and health of the indigenous population

He was an outspoken proponent of the principles that underlie our civilization – freedom, rule of law and democratic government – that scares people away from ideologies that do not conform to those principles.

Tweedsmuir identified with Canada early in his appointment. At a critical moment in our constitutional history, he worked to strengthen the sovereignty of the Dominion.

He was the first governor-general appointed after the 1931 Westminster Statute, which in fact gave Canada equality of status with Britain. Canada was now responsible for its own foreign policy. In a 1938 speech, he said, “Canada is a sovereign nation and cannot obliviously adopt its attitude from Britain or the United States.” “The first loyalty of a Canadian,” he continued, “is not to the British Commonwealth of Nations, but to Canada and the Canadian King. “

Lord Tweedsmuir knew it was important to reach all Canadians, and he traveled wider than any previous governor general. Here he is in Kugluktuk (Coppermine) in August 1937.

Tweedsmuir wanted to make the Westminster statute a reality for Canadians, so he started and was the key to securing the first royal visit of a sovereign to rule. In the spring of 1939, the King of Canada personally granted Royal Assent to bills recently passed by parliament. The visit strengthened national unity and boosted morale just three months before Canada was at war again.

He strengthened Canada’s cultural sovereignty and founded the Governor General’s Literary Prizes in 1936. In January 1940 he wrote that he encouraged wealthy Canadians to support the development of “a Hollywood in British Columbia”. How visionary and forward-looking!

At a critical moment in world history, he strengthened transatlantic relations. Tweedsmuir developed a relationship with US President Roosevelt to show the impending Nazi threat of friendship between America and the British Commonwealth. They exchanged official visits, first Roosevelt to Quebec City in the middle of summer 1936, and then Tweedsmuir to Washington the following spring. The visits were huge successes. The New York Times wrote about the president’s visit that “it must do much better than this meeting of the Assembly of the League of Nations.”

After the war was declared in September 1939, Tweedsmuir advised the British government on its policy towards the US, partly based on lessons learned during the First World War. He was an interpreter of Canada and Great Britain for each other during the negotiations on the British Commonwealth Air Training Plan. Mackenzie King thanked him for helping to reach British agreement by the end of the negotiations.

The problems that Tweedsmuir tackles and addresses can inspire us today. Several of his Canadian successors were inspired by his approach as Governor General, including Adrienne Clarkson and David Johnston.

More than ever, Canada and other democracies need statesmen and state women who believe in the fundamental principles that have made our countries magnets for immigrants and have made our societies so resilient. The need is to lead with vision, practicability and confidence in the future, just as Lord Tweedsmuir exhibited as Governor General.

J. William Galbraith is the author of John Buchan: Model Governor General. He is retired from a career in public service for more than 25 years in intelligence and national security.

