Galaxy Z Flip price to undermine Motorola Razr with better specifications

The second foldable smartphone from Samsung, the Galaxy Z Flip, would always be below the price of the Galaxy Fold. However, it seems that the price can be much higher than expected, so that comparable foldability is hardly undermined.

According to Max Weinbach, the price point of the Galaxy Z Flip is around $ 1,400. That’s more than $ 500 cheaper than the standard Galaxy Fold and also $ 100 less than the Razr from Motorola. However, that $ 1,400 price point is much higher than previous rumors that set a price of less than $ 1,000.

The Z Flip and Razr both share the same basic form factor, but can no longer differ under the hood.

Where the Motorola Razr is closer to a mid-range smartphone on the specification sheet, the Galaxy Z Flip will match a number of 2019 flagships. As previously reported, the device is set to include a Snapdragon 855+ processor, an overclocked version of the chip in the Galaxy Fold and most other 2019 Android flagship phones. The specifications of the Z Flip are not yet fully known at the moment, but this is already a huge boost compared to the Moto range.

In addition to the price and specifications, another report is leaking the colors of the Z Flip. SamMobile says the Galaxy Z Flip will be available in gold, black, purple and silver. Apparently the silver version will also have a “football-like pattern” on it.

Samsung’s Galaxy Z Flip is likely to be launched on February 14. It sells at $ 1400. It is possible that the weather is AT&T exclusive, but this time it may be a timed exclusive. It will also be unlocked available.

