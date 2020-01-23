Samsung is preparing for the launch of its second foldable smartphone next month, and if you can believe it, more leaks will come out for the device. Thanks to Max Weinbach, there are more details on the Galaxy Z Flip, including some facts about the display.

In a short Twitter thread, Weinbach covers a few more details about the Galaxy Z Flip with some of the most interesting pieces of information about the display. As previously reported, Samsung uses something called “Ultra-Thin Glass” on the Z Flip with a dynamic AMOLED display underneath. The thin glass can fold, but apparently it won’t hide the fold on the Galaxy Fold.

Regarding the display on the front of the Galaxy Z Flip, this is apparently even smaller than expected. The source of Max claimed that the screen was only 0.1 inch, but he is not sure if this is because he thinks it is a typing error for 1.0 inch.

In both cases, the outer screen will apparently be used for checking battery information and a viewfinder for using the “rear” cameras for taking selfies. As shown above, it also seems that time will be a key function, and I also assume that there are notifications.

In addition to the screen, Max also reveals a few other important points about the Galaxy Z Flip. The device apparently supports charging up to 15 W with support for wireless charging in both directions. The Z Flip is expected to have a fairly small battery, so reverse wireless charging might not be very useful.

Samsung apparently also chose a lateral fingerprint sensor on this device, just like the Galaxy Fold. I’m not a fan of the ultrasonic sensor below the display that is used in other Samsung flagships, so the side-mounted capacitive sensor is a huge plus in my book. I had praised the Galaxy S10e for that.

