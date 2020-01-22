Galaxy Z Flip can 'lock' 90 degrees with some apps

Next month, Samsung expects its second foldable phone in addition to the Galaxy S20. The Galaxy Z Flip folds horizontally, unlike the Galaxy Fold, and apparently the device can be locked at a 90-degree angle with some camera apps.

Max Weinbach, who has recently leaked data to the left and right of Samsung data, revealed this new detail about the Z Flip. There are not many specific details, but apparently the hinge of the Galaxy Z Flip will be able to ‘lock’ in certain places, especially at 180 degrees and 90 degrees.

The 90-degree angle is particularly interesting. According to Max, certain apps such as the camera and Google Duo can take advantage of this mode, almost like a tripod. Some UI elements shift to the ‘bottom’ screen, while the content – in the case of Duo, the video feed of the other person – is on the ‘top’ screen. With this setup, the front and rear cameras can also be exposed for hands-free operation.

The Galaxy Z Flip can be locked in 2 different positions, 90 and 180 degrees. You can use it at 90 degrees as standard and apps like Google Duo or the camera just use the upper part of the screen

Interestingly, Samsung teased something like that last year. When the company first showed this second foldable form factor, the company also showed a 90-degree stop with the camera interface open. While they were open, the UI elements of the camera moved slightly on the screen to make that possible, as shown below.

If it was not already clear, the conversation will end when you close the center of the Z Flip.

