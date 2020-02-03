Galaxy SII, Note 3 get unofficial Android 10 ports

The Samsung Galaxy SII was one of the first extremely successful Android smartphones when it was launched in the early 2010s. At this point, however, it has been dead for years. Recently, some developers were able to port Android 10 to the Galaxy SII and the Galaxy Note 3.

As a rule, Samsung’s long-term software support is not surprising. In most cases, even flagship smartphones only get one or two major Android updates and a few years of security patches.

However, thanks to third-party developers, an Android device can get updates as long as there is interest. As determined by XDA, the custom ROM community was able to successfully port Android 10 to the Galaxy SII and Note 3. Even if these cell phones are ancient according to smartphone standards – 2011 for the Galaxy SII and 2013 for the Note 3 – they are still alive and kicking.

Based on LineageOS, these ports are not completely stable, but the fact that they are running is pretty incredible! The port on the Galaxy SII is listed as “unstable” and is not suitable for everyday use. This is partly due to the fact that phone calls are not supported properly. The connection of the Note 3, on the other hand, has a functional radio interface layer, with which the newer Android version works better.

If you still have an old Galaxy SII or Galaxy Note 3 and want to make something, the Android 10 ports are now available.

More about Android 10:

FTC: We use income-generating auto affiliate links. More.

You can find more news in 9to5Google on YouTube:

https://www.youtube.com/watch?v=CnbDnOdsTgE [/ embed]