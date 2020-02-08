Galaxy S20, Z Flip: everything that is expected at Samsung Unpacked 2020

In the tech world, the beginning of the year always means a lot of announcements and trade fairs. And for mobile enthusiasts, the weeks between CES and Mobile World Congress mean just one thing – the annual spectacle that is Samsung Galaxy Unpacked. The biennial Samsung show has become a February tradition Tuesday, February 11, 11 a.m.PT / 2 p.m. ET,

But what is actually shown on the Galaxy Unpacked 2020? The latest flagship of the Samsung Galaxy S will always top the list of options, with a list of improvements that are as long as your arm – but what else? The Galaxy brand has not only grown on smartphones and has developed further. This is likely to be reflected in this year’s Galaxy Unpacked.

The new Samsung Galaxy S20 is just the beginning. The Samsung Galaxy Unpacked awaits you on February 11th with intelligent speakers, foldable phones and the new Galaxy Buds +.

How to watch the Samsung Unpacked Event

Samsung has officially announced that Galaxy Unpacked will launch at 11:00 p.m. PT / 2:00 p.m. ET on Tuesday, February 11th. We expect the event to last between one hour and two hours. The event takes place at the San Francisco Palace of Fine Arts and will be broadcast live on the Samsung Galaxy Unpacked website and on Samsung’s YouTube channel. We have created a full guide on how to watch Galaxy Unpacked 2020 where you can find all the details to watch live.

Samsung Galaxy S20, S20 Plus and S20 Ultra

Photo credit: @BenGeskin

Probability of a February unveiling: Extremely high

It is easy. The new phones of the Galaxy S series are traditionally presented in February. Due to the numerous leaks and rumors, this will also be the case this year. Like last year, we’re going to look at three main phones in the range, but Samsung is dropping the “e” version that debuted last year with the Samsung Galaxy S10e. Instead, the new Galaxy S series includes the Galaxy S20, the Galaxy S20 Plus and the Galaxy S20 Ultra. That’s right – it’s called the S20. There are solid rumors that Samsung will jump ahead by 10 this year, and it’s probably a good choice. If your phone matches the year, consumers always know which phone is the latest version.

The exact sizes of the displays are not yet clear, but the Galaxy S20 is expected to have either a 6.3- or 6.4-inch display, the Galaxy S20 Plus may have a 6.7-inch display , and the Galaxy S20 Ultra could sport a massive 6.9-inch display. Expect all three to use Samsung’s amazing Dynamic AMOLED technology with a single hole-cut selfie camera. It is also rumored that a refresh rate of 120 Hz would give the phone a silky feel when scrolling and swiping through the screens. The rest of the specifications meet your expectations. The Qualcomm Snapdragon 865 is likely to be there, as well as memory and memory upgrades. It is even rumored that the Galaxy S20 Ultra has options for 12 GB or 16 GB RAM and a combined storage space of 1.5 TB in the top models.

In terms of design, expect the Galaxy S10’s design ethos to be thin bezels, curved edges, and a built-in fingerprint scanner. However, the camera can see some important changes. Rumor has it that we can expect four S20 lenses, with at least one of the models incorporating a new 108-megapixel main lens, which is likely to include pixel binning for better low-light performance. The monstrous main lens should be supplemented by an ultra-wide-angle lens and a telephoto lens, which thanks to its periscope construction offers a 10x optical zoom.

What about battery life? As expected, each phone will have a different size battery, but it may well be that all of them are monsters. Rumors from November say that the Galaxy S20 will have a 4,000 mAh battery, while the S20 Plus is said to have a 5,000 mAh cell. The size of the battery of the S20 Ultra is not known, but it would make sense to rely on the capacity of the S20 Plus with 5,000 mAh. Samsung has also not forgotten 5G, and in contrast to the previous performance, every S20 model may be delivered with 5G as standard to say goodbye to “5G” in cell phone names.

The prices for the phones become more and more apparent with the spread of leaks. According to John Prosser, the official AT&T prices for the new 5G phones in the US are as follows:

Galaxy S20 – $ 899

Galaxy S20 + – $ 1,099

Galaxy S20 Ultra – $ 1,299

Samsung Galaxy Buds +

Probability: high

The Galaxy Buds were a surprise hit last year and offered comfortable, real wireless earphones with good sound and a battery life of 6 hours. When rumors about “Galaxy Buds +” reached our ears, we were thrilled. Rumor has it that Samsung won’t make any major changes to the formula, but the speculated additions are exciting enough anyway.

Early rumors said we would get longer battery life, better sound quality, and faster charging, and these rumors continued. Recently, the esteemed treat Evan Blass announced that the Galaxy Buds + has a generous 11-hour life per charge with a full charge in the case, a quick charge that provides an hour of charge for around three minutes of charging, and a dual driver design That should increase audio performance. But there is more. Expect an IPX2 rating for sweaty workouts, support for multiple Bluetooth connections, one-touch Spotify access, and an app for iOS and Android that is available from launch.

It’s safe to say that we love these wireless earbuds. They are expected to cost $ 149, available in black, white, red, and blue, and as a giveaway for Samsung’s new flagship smartphones, which are likely to include the Galaxy S20 and the Galaxy Z Flip.

Samsung Galaxy Z Flip

Photo credit: LetsGoDigital

Probability: Extremely high

The confusion of names is over – Samsung’s next foldable phone is most likely the “Galaxy Z Flip” and it is the other hot smartphone expected at Galaxy Unpacked. The successor to the first generation Galaxy Fold, the next foldable Samsung phone, seems to have little to do with its predecessor. Like the new Motorola Razr, the Galaxy Z Flip should emulate a clamshell phone and unfold in a conventional cell phone shape – in contrast to a tablet display like the Galaxy Fold.

This next generation smartphone may be using the latest generation hardware. Rumor has it that the Z Flip will use the Snapdragon 855 instead of this year’s Snapdragon 865, making the phone one step behind the flagship of the year. While it’s probably still more than powerful enough for most people, using such older hardware is a little strange for such a modern phone. Perhaps that’s why the phone is said to be sold at a cheaper price. Some claim it would be closer to the Motorola Razr’s $ 1,500 price than the Galaxy Fold’s $ 2,000 price tag.

You still get a lot of phone for your money. According to leaks, a 6.7-inch Dynamic AMOLED display was inserted into the snap frame. It also uses the new “Hideaway Hinge,” built to disappear when the phone is open – probably in response to the problems that plagued the first generation Galaxy Fold. The display is also protected with a new material, the so-called Ultra Thin Glass (UTG). It appears to be as flexible as the polyamide plastics used on the Galaxy Fold, but has improved scratch resistance.

The Galaxy Z Flip does not have a second display like the Galaxy Fold. Instead, we see a small 1.06-inch display near the camera lenses. Instead of a full screen, the latest notifications, the time and the battery level are displayed here. The camera system won’t be as advanced as the Galaxy Fold or the Galaxy S20, but it will still contain an impressive double 12-megapixel sensor with a wide-angle and an ultra-wide-angle lens. The fingerprint sensor is on the side of the phone and can be charged wirelessly.

Are foldable phones the future? The jury seems split at the moment – but we’re all for manufacturers trying new designs, and we’re looking forward to the next Samsung phone. The unveiling of this phone at Galaxy Unpacked appears to be another certainty, as the phone’s folded design appears to be heavily included in the invitation logo.

Samsung Galaxy Home and Home Mini

Brenda Stolyar / Digital Trends

Probability: medium

The Galaxy Home has been a no-show throughout 2019, but for 2020 it looks more hopeful for Samsung’s smart speaker. However, it may not be the cauldron-style Galaxy Home that we’re going to see, but a Galaxy Home Mini. Such a device has been beta tested in Korea since August 2019. Rumor has it that the Galaxy Home Mini will be launched on February 12. Galaxy Unpacked is the obvious place to set the launch date and release date of Samsung’s first smart speaker.

Not surprisingly, the Galaxy Home Mini will be smaller than the Galaxy Home with a similar fabric cover. It is powered by Samsung’s voice assistant Bixby, which is tuned to AKG’s sound technology and works with the SmartThings smart home system from Samsung. An interesting addition is an infrared blaster, with which the Home Mini can control older devices without intelligent functions – although it has to be placed within sight and range of this device.

US prices have not yet been confirmed, but a rough calculation of the expected South Korean prices resulted in a price of $ 85. This is higher than the Google Home Mini and Amazon Echo Dot, but is likely to reflect the higher quality of the AKG-tuned speaker and infrared blaster. However, a higher price would be a difficult sale in a crowded market where many people have already invested in an intelligent speaker system.

A new Galaxy Watch?

Probability: Low

Some time has passed since the release of the Galaxy Watch, and while Samsung has filled the meantime with the excellent Galaxy Watch Active range, a new entry in the Galaxy Watch product range would be welcome.

But we would have no hope. The rumor mill has recently picked up speed and cites a new Galaxy Watch with much larger storage options. However, it seems to be in early development, so we wouldn’t expect a new Samsung wristband to be seen on Galaxy Unpacked on February 11th. Samsung may be working on a new smartwatch, but leaks are also very strict or the process is not yet well advanced. Don’t expect Galaxy Watch 2 on February 11th.

