Galaxy S20 leaks: no headphone connection, ultrasonic fingerprint

The leaks of the Samsung Galaxy S20 came out this week en masse and now another hands-on leak of the device confirms a few details. Unfortunately, one of those details is that the Galaxy S20 has no headphone connection.

Thanks to Max Weinbach at XDA developers, there is another huge leak that shows the hardware from all angles on the Galaxy S20 +. Perhaps the most important detail in this last leak is that the Galaxy S20 unfortunately has no headphone connection. It is unclear whether this applies to all models, but that seems very likely based on previous leaks.

Furthermore, more specifications are confirmed with the Galaxy S20 +. For example, the display is a 3200 × 1440 AMOLED panel with a larger aspect ratio of 20: 9. As shown below, it makes it considerably larger than the Galaxy S10 +. There is also another ultrasonic fingerprint sensor below the display, whether you like it or not. The responses to the S10’s sensor were mixed, but Qualcomm has improved the technology last year. However, it is not confirmed that Samsung uses that new technology.

Completion of things, this leak also tells us with certainty that the Galaxy S20 + will have a 120 Hz display that can be limited to 60 Hz using software.

What surprises are left with the Galaxy S20? At the moment there is not much. You can read more about our Galaxy S20 coverage on the links below. Samsung will officially announce the S20, S20 + and S20 Ultra on 11 February.

